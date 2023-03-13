Advanced search
Sharecare to report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 29
PR
03/02Sharecare and Empathy partner to Empower Organizations to Provide Full-Circle Bereavement Support for Employee Caregivers
PR
02/27Sharecare expands home care offering beyond Medicare Advantage to deliver comprehensive personalized clinical and non-medical services to high-risk populations
PR
Sharecare to report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 29

03/13/2023 | 04:43pm EDT

03/13/2023 | 04:43pm EDT
ATLANTA, March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2022 financial results on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, before the market opens. In conjunction, the company will host a conference call to review results at 8:00 a.m. EDT on the same day.

Conference Call Details
The conference call can be accessed by dialing (833) 636-1352 for U.S. participants, or (412) 902-4148 for international participants, and asking to be joined into the Sharecare call; or via live audio webcast, available online at https://investors.sharecare.com.

A webcast replay of the call will be available for on-demand listening at the same link and will remain available for approximately 90 days.

About Sharecare
Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

Media Relations:
Jen Martin Hall
jen@sharecare.com 

Investor Relations:
Bob East
SharecareIR@westwicke.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sharecare-to-report-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-fiscal-2022-financial-results-on-wednesday-march-29-301770679.html

SOURCE Sharecare


© PRNewswire 2023
