Company recognized for its flagship well-being and health navigation platform, as well as clinically validated programs, digital therapeutics, and patient education content

ATLANTA, June 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won 22 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s Spring 2024 competition. Now in its 26th year, the semiannual Digital Health Awards honor the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.



“At Sharecare, we are driven by our commitment to help every individual take control of their personal health and well-being and navigate all the benefits available to them, no matter where they are in their personal journeys,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “As we take a moment to celebrate our latest Digital Health Awards, I’m grateful to our Sharecare team for their tireless work to develop and deliver our innovative digital health tools, programs, and interventions on behalf of the country’s most respected organizations – from large employers, health plans, and government organizations to health systems and life sciences companies.”

Recognized for its ability to empower people at every point of their health journey through trusted information, innovative programs, and clinically validated solutions, Sharecare earned Gold in four categories. Additionally, Sharecare’s flagship platform for large employers and health plans received a Sliver award for disease management and population health management, while more than 15 additional honors were bestowed for the company’s content initiatives and proprietary mobile apps, including Sharecare’s digital therapeutics for tobacco cessation and anxiety.

The company’s full list of Spring 2024 Digital Health Awards are as follows:

Gold Awards

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video Series – Life Unscripted with Wet AMD

Social Media: LinkedIn – Sharecare on LinkedIn

Web-based Digital Health: Infographic – Population Perspective: Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Type 2 Diabetes

Web-based Digital Health: Interactive Content / Rich Media – Myth-Information: Tardive Dyskinesia

Silver Awards

Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management – Sharecare for iOS & Android (Enterprise platform)

& (Enterprise platform) Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – Why Race Is Not a Predictor of Heart Disease

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video – The challenges of caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease

Social Media: YouTube – Sharecare on YouTube

Web-based Digital Health: Portal – Tracking, Treating and Taming Chronic Migraine

Web-based Digital Health: Web-based Resource / Tool – Life Unscripted with Depression

Bronze Awards

Digital Health Media / Publications: Newsletter – This Blood Type is Linked to Heart Disease

Digital Health Media / Publications: Video – Life Unscripted: One way that Kate breaks free from a hard day with depression

Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Craving to Quit by Sharecare for iOS and Android

and Mobile Digital Health Resources: Mobile Application – Unwinding Anxiety by Sharecare for iOS and Android

and Social Media: Instagram – Sharecare on Instagram

Web-based Digital Health: Digital Health Curation – Your Guide to Treating and Managing Psoriasis

Web-based Digital Health: Interactive Content / Rich Media – Myth-Information: Bipolar 1

Web-based Digital Health: Microsite – Living Well with macular Degeneration

Web-based Digital Health: Portal – A Patient’s Guide to Graves' Disease



Merit Awards

Digital Health Media / Publications: Article – The Powerful Connection Between Stress and Asthma

Social Media: Facebook – Sharecare on Facebook

Social Media: Twitter – Sharecare on Twitter



About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

