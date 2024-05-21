Naples, Florida tops this year's list with strong desirability and job market scores.

WASHINGTON, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today unveiled the 2024-2025 Best Places to Live in the U.S. The new list ranks 150 major U.S. cities based on value, desirability, job market and quality of life.

Naples, Florida , took No. 1 this year due to its strong job market and quality of life scores. New data considerations – including a shift from metropolitan area-based data, used in previous editions of the rankings, to city-based data – resulted in many new appearances in the top 25 from places located in the Midwest and South.

"The incorporation of city-based data further localizes the Best Places to Live rankings, empowering those looking for a place to call home to consider factors directly impacting the livability and overall experiences associated with a given place," says Erika Giovanetti , loans expert and reporter, U.S. News & World Report.

Boise, Idaho , ranked No. 2 on the strength of its value, job market and quality of life scores, and Colorado Springs, Colorado , landed at No. 3 due to high desirability and value scores. In addition, the Carolinas secured three of the top 10 places due to their strong job market and quality of life scores. Greenville, South Carolina , debuted in the top 10 at No. 4, Charlotte, North Carolina , placed No. 5 and Raleigh, North Carolina , snagged No. 6.

This year, U.S. News also adjusted its scoring weights for stronger considerations of a city's value and job market.

"Rising concerns about career prospects, housing affordability and increased cost of goods and services are reflected in this year's rankings," said Giovanetti. "While quality of life remains the top priority for many Americans, a city's value and job market are becoming increasingly important for those looking for a place to live."

The 2024-2025 Best Places to Live were determined based on a methodology that takes into account the city's job market, value, quality of life and desirability. These measures were weighted in part based on a public survey of thousands of individuals throughout the U.S. to find what qualities they consider important in a place to live. The methodology also includes data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration , Federal Emergency Management Agency , U.S. Census Bureau, FBI, Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the Bureau of Labor Statistics and the U.S. News rankings of the Best High Schools and Best Hospitals.

Best Places to Live is part of U.S. News' expanding Real Estate division, which helps individuals determine the best places to live and retire , as well as better understand the housing market , determine their home value , work with a real estate agent , and buy and sell a home.

2024-2025 U.S. News Best Places to Live – Top 10

*See the full rankings here .

Naples, FL Boise, ID Colorado Springs, CO Greenville, SC Charlotte, NC Raleigh, NC Huntsville, AL Virginia Beach, VA Austin, TX Boulder, CO

