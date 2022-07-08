ShareHope Medicine : Announcement of Matters of the Subsidiary, Medzoneasia Co. Acquisition from its Related Party of Real Property

|
Statement
|
1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land
located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City):
Real estate and its ancillary facilities, 107,
Minsheng Road, Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City
2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/07/08
3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent
to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price:
Transaction amount:
1. e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping:
Leasing area is 4,197.41 ping
2. Unit price: NT$357 (tax included) per ping
per month in the first year; 476 yuan (tax included)
from the second year
3. Total transaction price: From October 1, 2022 to
June 30 2023, the monthly rent is NT$1.5 million
(including Tax); monthly rent of NT$2 million
(tax included) from 07/01/2023 to 07/07/2025.
4. Transaction amount:NT$61,500,000
The amount of right-of-use assets is NT$56,951,046.
4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the
Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural
person and furthermore is not a related party of the
Company, the name of the trading counterparty is
not required to be disclosed):
1.Counterparty:SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO. LTD.
2.Relationship to the company:A related party
5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party,
announcement shall also be made of the reason for
choosing the related party as trading counterparty and
the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with
the Company and the trading counterparty, and the
previous date and monetary value of transfer:
1. Reasons for selecting related parties as
transaction objects: based on operational
considerations and location relationships
2. Owner of previous transfer: not applicable
3. The relationship between the owner of the
previous transfer and the company and the
counterparty of the transaction: not applicable
4. The previous date and monetary value of
transfer:not applicable
6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past
five years has been a related party of the Company, the
announcement shall also include the date and price of
acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its
relationship to the Company at the time of the
transaction:
Not applicable.
7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not
applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral
should provide a table explaining recognition):
Not applicable.
8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period
and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract,
and other important terms and conditions:
Delivery or payment terms: as stipulated in the contract
Contractual restrictions and other important agreements:
according to the contract
9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as
invitation to tender, price comparison, or price
negotiation), the reference basis for the decision
on price, and the decision-making department:
(1) The manner of deciding on this transaction:
negotiation
(2) the reference basis for the decision on price:
surrounding real estate transactions
(3) Decision-making department: After deliberation by
the audit committee, resolution approved by the board
of directors
10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company
and its appraisal price:
Not applicable
11.Name of the professional appraiser:
Not applicable
12.Practice certificate number of the professional
appraiser:
Not applicable
13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific
price, or special price:No or not applicable
14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained:
No or not applicable
15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained:
Not applicable
16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal
reports and opinion of the CPA:
Not applicable
17.Name of the CPA firm:
Not applicable
18.Name of the CPA:
Not applicable
19.Practice certificate number of the CPA:
Not applicable
20.Broker and broker's fee:
As stipulated in the contract
21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal:
For business use
22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present
transaction:
Not applicable
23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction
is a related party:
Yes
24.Date of the board of directors' resolution:
2022/07/08
25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval
by the audit committee:
2022/07/08
26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or
right-of-use asset from a related party:
Yes
27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article
16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and
Disposal of Assets by Public Companies:
NA
28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the
transaction price, the price assessed in accordance
with the Article 17 of the same regulations:
NA
29.Any other matters that need to be specified:
None.