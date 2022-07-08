ShareHope Medicine : Announcement of Matters of the Subsidiary, Medzoneasia Co. Acquisition from its Related Party of Real Property

Statement

1.Name and nature of the underlying asset (e.g., land located at Sublot XX, Lot XX, North District, Taichung City): Real estate and its ancillary facilities, 107, Minsheng Road, Taoyuan District, Taoyuan City 2.Date of the occurrence of the event:2022/07/08 3.Transaction unit amount (e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping), unit price, and total transaction price: Transaction amount: 1. e.g.XX square meters, equivalent to XX ping: Leasing area is 4,197.41 ping 2. Unit price: NT$357 (tax included) per ping per month in the first year; 476 yuan (tax included) from the second year 3. Total transaction price: From October 1, 2022 to June 30 2023, the monthly rent is NT$1.5 million (including Tax); monthly rent of NT$2 million (tax included) from 07/01/2023 to 07/07/2025. 4. Transaction amount:NT$61,500,000 The amount of right-of-use assets is NT$56,951,046. 4.Trading counterparty and its relationship to the Company (if the trading counterparty is a natural person and furthermore is not a related party of the Company, the name of the trading counterparty is not required to be disclosed): 1.Counterparty:SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO. LTD. 2.Relationship to the company:A related party 5.Where the trading counterparty is a related party, announcement shall also be made of the reason for choosing the related party as trading counterparty and the identity of the previous owner, its relationship with the Company and the trading counterparty, and the previous date and monetary value of transfer: 1. Reasons for selecting related parties as transaction objects: based on operational considerations and location relationships 2. Owner of previous transfer: not applicable 3. The relationship between the owner of the previous transfer and the company and the counterparty of the transaction: not applicable 4. The previous date and monetary value of transfer:not applicable 6.Where an owner of the underlying assets within the past five years has been a related party of the Company, the announcement shall also include the date and price of acquisition and disposal by the related party, and its relationship to the Company at the time of the transaction: Not applicable. 7.Projected gain (or loss) through disposal (not applicable for acquisition of assets; those with deferral should provide a table explaining recognition): Not applicable. 8.Terms of delivery or payment (including payment period and monetary value), restrictive covenants in the contract, and other important terms and conditions: Delivery or payment terms: as stipulated in the contract Contractual restrictions and other important agreements: according to the contract 9.The manner of deciding on this transaction (such as invitation to tender, price comparison, or price negotiation), the reference basis for the decision on price, and the decision-making department: (1) The manner of deciding on this transaction: negotiation (2) the reference basis for the decision on price: surrounding real estate transactions (3) Decision-making department: After deliberation by the audit committee, resolution approved by the board of directors 10.Name of the professional appraisal firm or company and its appraisal price: Not applicable 11.Name of the professional appraiser: Not applicable 12.Practice certificate number of the professional appraiser: Not applicable 13.The appraisal report has a limited price, specific price, or special price:No or not applicable 14.An appraisal report has not yet been obtained: No or not applicable 15.Reason for an appraisal report not being obtained: Not applicable 16.Reason for any significant discrepancy with the appraisal reports and opinion of the CPA: Not applicable 17.Name of the CPA firm: Not applicable 18.Name of the CPA: Not applicable 19.Practice certificate number of the CPA: Not applicable 20.Broker and broker's fee: As stipulated in the contract 21.Concrete purpose or use of the acquisition or disposal: For business use 22.Any dissenting opinions of directors to the present transaction: Not applicable 23.Whether the counterparty of the current transaction is a related party: Yes 24.Date of the board of directors' resolution: 2022/07/08 25.Date of ratification by supervisors or approval by the audit committee: 2022/07/08 26.The transaction is to acquire a real property or right-of-use asset from a related party: Yes 27.The price assessed in accordance with the Article 16 of the Regulations Governing the Acquisition and Disposal of Assets by Public Companies: NA 28.Where the above assessed price is lower than the transaction price, the price assessed in accordance with the Article 17 of the same regulations: NA 29.Any other matters that need to be specified: None.