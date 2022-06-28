ShareHope Medicine : @Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary, Medzone Asia of its 100% shares owed subsidiarty, YES Health on the merger, and to extend the Record Date of the Merger.
06/28/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Provided by: SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO., LTD.
2022/06/28
22:00:10
@Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary, Medzone
Asia of its 100% shares owed subsidiarty, YES Health on
the merger, and to extend the Record Date of the Merger.
2022/06/28
paragraph 53
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/28
2.Company name:Medzone Asia Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
office" or "subsidiaries"):Sub-subsidiary of the Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
On 2022/05/30, the Board of Directors of Medzone Asia
Co., Ltd. resolves the merger of Yes Health Co., Ltd.
and Yeschain Pharma Ltd., Taiwan Branch, and sign
the merger agreement on the same day.The merger date
is 2022/06/30, and the Chairman is authorized
to adjust the date based on actual requirements.
Considering the actual process may delay the merger
date, the Chairman is authorized to schedule a new
record date.
ShareHope Medicine Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.