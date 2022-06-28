Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Taiwan
  Taipei Exchange
  ShareHope Medicine Co., Ltd.
  News
  Summary
    8403   TW0008403007

SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO., LTD.

(8403)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

ShareHope Medicine : @Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary, Medzone Asia of its 100% shares owed subsidiarty, YES Health on the merger, and to extend the Record Date of the Merger.

06/28/2022 | 10:21am EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/06/28 Time of announcement 22:00:10
Subject 
 @Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary, Medzone
Asia of its 100%  shares owed subsidiarty, YES Health on
the merger, and to extend the Record Date of the Merger.
Date of events 2022/06/28 To which item it meets paragraph 53
Statement 
1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/28
2.Company name:Medzone Asia Co.,Ltd.
3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head
  office" or  "subsidiaries"):Sub-subsidiary of the Subsidiary
4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable
5.Cause of occurrence:
On 2022/05/30, the Board of Directors of Medzone Asia
Co., Ltd. resolves the merger of Yes Health Co., Ltd.
and Yeschain Pharma Ltd., Taiwan Branch, and sign
the merger agreement on the same day.The merger date
is 2022/06/30, and the Chairman is authorized
to adjust the date based on actual requirements.
Considering the actual process may delay the merger
date, the Chairman is authorized to schedule a new
record date.
6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Not applicable
7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Not applicable
8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Not applicable
9.Countermeasures:None
10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ShareHope Medicine Co. Ltd. published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 14:20:23 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 3 850 M 130 M 130 M
Net income 2021 233 M 7,85 M 7,85 M
Net cash 2021 364 M 12,3 M 12,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 13,4x
Yield 2021 1,85%
Capitalization 3 796 M 128 M 128 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,74x
EV / Sales 2021 0,71x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 64,7%
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO., LTD.21.11%122
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD7.56%11 062
JOINTOWN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-17.87%3 339
CHINA NATIONAL MEDICINES CORPORATION LTD.-14.49%3 028
CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES CORPORATION LTD.-19.17%1 794
CM HOSPITALAR S/A-28.72%738