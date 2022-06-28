ShareHope Medicine : @Announcement on Behalf of the Subsidiary, Medzone Asia of its 100% shares owed subsidiarty, YES Health on the merger, and to extend the Record Date of the Merger.

Statement

1.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/06/28 2.Company name:Medzone Asia Co.,Ltd. 3.Relationship to the Company (please enter "head office" or "subsidiaries"):Sub-subsidiary of the Subsidiary 4.Reciprocal shareholding ratios:Not applicable 5.Cause of occurrence: On 2022/05/30, the Board of Directors of Medzone Asia Co., Ltd. resolves the merger of Yes Health Co., Ltd. and Yeschain Pharma Ltd., Taiwan Branch, and sign the merger agreement on the same day.The merger date is 2022/06/30, and the Chairman is authorized to adjust the date based on actual requirements. Considering the actual process may delay the merger date, the Chairman is authorized to schedule a new record date. 6.Information items/ statements to be corrected:Not applicable 7.Amounts/ contents/ number of page to be corrected:Not applicable 8.Amounts/ contents/ number of page after correction:Not applicable 9.Countermeasures:None 10.Any other matters that need to be specified:None