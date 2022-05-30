ShareHope Medicine : Announcement on behalf of Company's subsidiary, Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. for short-form Merger of its 100% stock owned Sub-subsidiary, YES Health Co., Ltd.

Statement

1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off , acquisition, or share transfer):short-form merger 2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30 3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, newly established company in a spin-off, acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred): Surviving entity: Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. Dissolved entity: YES Health Co., Ltd. The name of the surviving entity after the merger shall be YES Health Co., Ltd. 4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer): YES Health Co., Ltd. 5.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the Company (investee company in which the Company has re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity: Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. is 60.21% the re-invented subsidiary of the Company. YES Health Co., Ltd.is 100% the re-invested subsidiary of Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. YES Health Co.,Ltd.is 100% the reinvested subsidiary of Medzoneasia Co., Ltd., to maximize the operational profits, and promote reasonable operation, and to achieve the goal of integrating all the resources and decrease operational cost, the short-form merger was agreed by the two companies, and the company is renamed YES Health Co., Ltd. Therefore, there is no impact on shareholders' equity. 6.Purpose of the merger and acquisition : to maximize operational benefits and promote reasonable operation, and to achieve the goal of integrating all the resources and decrease operational cost. 7.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition : decrease operational cost and strengthen operating effectiveness. 8.Effect of the merger and acquisition on net worth per share and earnings per share:None 9.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:Not applicable 10.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued an opinion on the unreasonableness regarding the transaction:Not applicable 11.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:Not applicable 12.Name of CPA or lawyer:Not applicable 13.Number of CPA or lawyer license:Not applicable 14.Estimated date of completion:2022/06/30 15.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the existing or newly-established company: Effectively on the reference date of the merger, Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. (Surviving entity) will assume YES Health Co., Ltd. (Dissolved entity) and all of its rights and obligations in effect on the reference date of the merger. 16.Basic information of companies participating in the merger: 1.Medzoneasia Co., Ltd.：IT Software Services, all kinds of medicine, medical supplies, etc. 2.YES Health Co., Ltd.：Chain pharmacy that sells all kinds of medication, dietary supplements, medical supplies, and cosmetic products. 17.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value of the business and assets planned to be transferred to the existing company or new company.The total no.of shares to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders, and their respective types and no.Matters related to the reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company) (note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs): Not applicable 18.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares resulting from the merger and acquisition : Not applicable 19.Other important terms and conditions:None 20.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No 21.Is it related to new business model?:No 22.Explanation of new business model:Not applicable 23.Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year and the next year:Not applicable 24.Source of funds:Not applicable 25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None