  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Taiwan
  4. Taipei Exchange
  5. ShareHope Medicine Co., Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    8403   TW0008403007

SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO., LTD.

(8403)
  Report
End-of-day quote Taipei Exchange  -  05-29
31.85 TWD   +1.43%
03:40pSHAREHOPE MEDICINE : Announcement on behalf of Company's subsidiary, Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. for short-form Merger of its 100% stock owned Sub-subsidiary, YES Health Co., Ltd.
PU
05/16ShareHope Medicine Co., Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13Sharehope Medicine Co., Ltd. Announces Cash Dividend for the Year 2021
CI
News 
Most relevantAll News

ShareHope Medicine : Announcement on behalf of Company's subsidiary, Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. for short-form Merger of its 100% stock owned Sub-subsidiary, YES Health Co., Ltd.

05/30/2022 | 03:40pm EDT
Today's Information

Provided by: SHAREHOPE MEDICINE CO., LTD.
SEQ_NO 1 Date of announcement 2022/05/31 Time of announcement 00:07:53
Subject 
 Announcement on behalf of Company's subsidiary,
Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. for short-form Merger of its
100% stock owned Sub-subsidiary, YES Health Co., Ltd.
Date of events 2022/05/30 To which item it meets paragraph 11
Statement 
1.Type of merger and acquisition (e.g.merger, spin-off , acquisition,
or share transfer):short-form merger
2.Date of occurrence of the event:2022/05/30
3.Names of companies participating in the merger and acquisition
(e.g., name of the other company participating in
the merger, newly established company in a spin-off,
acquired company, or company whose shares are transferred):
Surviving entity: Medzoneasia Co., Ltd.
Dissolved entity: YES Health Co., Ltd.
The name of the surviving entity after the merger
shall be YES Health Co., Ltd.
4.Trading counterparty (e.g., name of the other company
participating in the merger, company spinning off, or trading
 counterparty to the acquisition or share transfer):
YES Health Co., Ltd.
5.Relationship between the trading counterparty and the
 Company (investee company in which the Company has
re-invested and has shareholding of XX%), explanation
of the reasons for the decision to acquire from or
transfer shares to an affiliated enterprise or related
party, and whether it will affect shareholders' equity:
Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. is 60.21% the re-invented
subsidiary of the Company. YES Health Co., Ltd.is
100% the re-invested subsidiary of Medzoneasia Co.,
Ltd. YES Health Co.,Ltd.is 100% the reinvested
subsidiary of Medzoneasia Co., Ltd., to maximize
the operational profits, and promote reasonable
operation, and to achieve the goal of integrating
all the resources and decrease operational cost,
the short-form merger was agreed by the two
companies, and the company is renamed YES Health
Co., Ltd. Therefore, there is no impact on
shareholders' equity.
6.Purpose of the merger and acquisition :
to maximize operational benefits and promote
reasonable operation, and to achieve the
goal of integrating all the resources and
decrease operational cost.
7.Anticipated benefits of the merger and acquisition :
decrease operational cost and strengthen
operating effectiveness.
8.Effect of the merger and acquisition  on net worth per share and
earnings per share:None
9.Share exchange ratio and calculation assumptions:Not applicable
10.Whether the CPA, lawyer or securities underwriter issued
an opinion on the unreasonableness regarding the transaction:Not applicable
11.Name of accounting, law or securities firm:Not applicable
12.Name of CPA or lawyer:Not applicable
13.Number of CPA or lawyer license:Not applicable
14.Estimated date of completion:2022/06/30
15.Matters related to the assumption of corporate rights and
 obligations of the dissolving company (or spin-off) by the
 existing or newly-established company:
Effectively on the reference date of the merger,
Medzoneasia Co., Ltd. (Surviving entity) will assume
YES Health Co., Ltd. (Dissolved entity) and all of
its rights and obligations in effect on the reference
date of the merger.
16.Basic information of companies participating in the merger:
1.Medzoneasia Co., Ltd.：IT Software Services, all
kinds of medicine, medical supplies, etc.
2.YES Health Co., Ltd.：Chain pharmacy that sells
all kinds  of medication, dietary supplements,
medical supplies, and cosmetic products.
17.Matters related to the spin-off (including estimated value
 of the business and assets planned to be transferred to
the existing company or new company.The total no.of shares
 to be acquired by the spun-off company or its shareholders,
 and their respective types and no.Matters related to the
 reduction, if any, in capital of the spun-off company)
(note: not applicable for announcements unrelated to spin-offs):
Not applicable
18.Conditions and restrictions for future transfer of shares
resulting from the merger and acquisition :
Not applicable
19.Other important terms and conditions:None
20.Any objections from directors to the transaction:No
21.Is it related to new business model?:No
22.Explanation of new business model:Not applicable
23.Transactions with the counterparty for the past one year and
the next year:Not applicable
24.Source of funds:Not applicable
25.Any other matters that need to be specified:None

Disclaimer

ShareHope Medicine Co. Ltd. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2022 19:38:53 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
