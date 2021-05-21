Sharing Services Global Corporation (SHRG) Receives Notice on South Korea License

PLANO, Texas, May 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG) (the “Company”), formerly Sharing Services, Inc., has received notice from KOSSA cancelling its subsidiary license previously issued. The Company still has plans to launch in that country and is working to resolve any outstanding issues.



“It is unfortunate and disappointing that days before our launch in South Korea we received this news. We have been fully compliant with all requirements during the process and were issued the licensed in February. The Company is currently working on this situation and we hope to have a positive resolution soon for all the hard-working representatives in that country,” stated John “JT” Thatch, CEO of SHRG.

About Sharing Services Global Corporation

Sharing Services Global Corporation (OTCQB: SHRG), formerly Sharing Services Inc., is a publicly traded company dedicated to maximizing shareholder value through the acquisition and development of innovative companies, products and technologies in the direct selling sector and other industries. The Sharing Services combined platform currently leverages the capabilities and expertise of various companies that market and sell products direct to the consumer through independent contractors.



