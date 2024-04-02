4. A candidate for the Board of Directors shall meet the conditions set out in Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies and the Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M.) of 2020 on the adoption of the Governance Guide for Public Joint Stock Companies, and the Corporate Governance Regulation for Insurance Companies and the its Standards .

5. The nomination application must be accompanied by the following documents:

1- A special acknowledgment and pledge for the members of the Board of Directors ( the forms will be uploaded on the Company website).

2- Form for appointment. ( the forms will be uploaded on the Company website).

3- A personal photo in JPEG format

4- A copy of the passport and residence visa (with the unified ID page for UAE Nationals).

5- A copy of the Emirates ID.

6- Family book (with the first page for UAE Nationals). 7- A duly certified copy of the academic certificates.

8- A valid certificate of good conduct (Police clearance certificate) addressed to the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.

9- A CV indicating practical experiences, academic qualifications, and the capacity on which he wishes to nominate himself (independent - non-independent - non-executive).

10- Any other documents referred to in Article (10/7) of the Authority's Board of Directors Resolution No. (3/R.M) of 2020 regarding the adoption of the Governance Guide for Public Joint Stock Companies and its amendments.