Sharjah Insurance : فتح باب الترشح باللغة الانكليزي
April 02, 2024 at 07:22 am EDT
Share
Sharjah Insurance Company (PJSC)
Announcement of the opening of the nomination to the Board of Directors
Membership
The Company's Board of Directors has the honour to inform the shareholders about the opening of the nomination for membership of the Company's Board of Directors during the period from 3/04/2024 to 17/4/2024. Any person/shareholder who meets the conditions for nomination for membership in the Board of Directors may nominate himself for Board membership pursuant to an application submitted to the Company's management at its main headquarters located in. Al Khan , Emirate of Sharjah or following the email addressInfo@ebctraining.ae /Board.secretary@shjins.ae , and the application must be accompanied by a brief introduction of the applicant and the membership description on the basis of which he wishes to nominate himself (executive member - non-executive member - independent member).
General Conditions:
1. The number of members to be elected to the Board of Directors are 7 members.
2. All members must be non-executive members and at least one third of the members must be independent. The majority of the members , including the president, must be UAE Nationals .
3. Nominations for membership of the Board of Directors will remain open for (10) days from the date of the announcement, in accordance with the requirements of Article (9) of the Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors' Decision No. (3/Chairman) of 2020 regarding the adoption of the Governance Guide for Public Joint Stock Companies, as amended from time
to time.
4. A candidate for the Board of Directors shall meet the conditions set out in Federal Decree-Law No. 32 of 2021 on Commercial Companies and the Chairman of the Authority's Board of Directors' Decision No. (3/R.M.) of 2020 on the adoption of the Governance Guide for Public Joint Stock Companies, and the Corporate Governance Regulation for Insurance Companies and the its Standards .
5. The nomination application must be accompanied by the following documents:
1- A special acknowledgment and pledge for the members of the Board of Directors ( the forms will be uploaded on the Company website).
2- Form for appointment. ( the forms will be uploaded on the Company website).
3- A personal photo in JPEG format
4- A copy of the passport and residence visa (with the unified ID page for UAE Nationals).
5- A copy of the Emirates ID.
6- Family book (with the first page for UAE Nationals). 7- A duly certified copy of the academic certificates.
8- A valid certificate of good conduct (Police clearance certificate) addressed to the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates.
9- A CV indicating practical experiences, academic qualifications, and the capacity on which he wishes to nominate himself (independent - non-independent - non-executive).
10- Any other documents referred to in Article (10/7) of the Authority's Board of Directors Resolution No. (3/R.M) of 2020 regarding the adoption of the Governance Guide for Public Joint Stock Companies and its amendments.
Note: Declaration forms will be available on the company's website, provided that the required documents are submitted during the opening of nominations.
6. A candidate may not, after the closure of the nomination, waive his candidacy to another person.
7. The Company will publish the names of the candidates and their nomination data on the bulletin board located at the Company's headquarters and on the Company's websitewww.shjins.ae on 2024/4/26 .
8. The Securities & Commodities Authority and the Market will be provided with the list of names of candidates after the nomination is closed.
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer
Sharjah Insurance Company PSC published this content on
02 April 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
02 April 2024 11:21:20 UTC.
Sharjah Insurance Company PSC is a United Arab Emirates-based public shareholding company engaged in general life and non-life insurance activities. The Company is organized into two business segments: the General Insurance segment covers all classes of insurance, including fire, marine, motor, general accident and miscellaneous, and the Investments segment includes investments in the United Arab Emirates marketable equity securities, term deposits with banks and investment properties. In addition, the Company also provides medical, travel and other insurance, including banker's blanket bond insurance, professional indemnity insurance, products liability insurance, medical malpractice insurance and ship repairer's legal liability insurance. The Company operates through its head office in Sharjah, and has branches in Dubai and Ajman.