Sharjah Islamic Bank : Financial Report Q3 2021/ published on ADX at 16.10.2021

SHARJAH ISLAMIC BANK PJSC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED
INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
30 September 2021
Review report on condensed consolidated interim financial statements to the board of directors of Sharjah Islamic Bank PJSC
Introduction
We have reviewed the accompanying condensed consolidated interim statement of financial position of Sharjah Islamic Bank PJSC (the "Bank") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") as at 30 September 2021 and the related condensed consolidated interim statements of profit or loss and comprehensive income for the three month and nine month periods then ended, and condensed consolidated interim statements of cash flows and changes in equity for the nine month period then ended and other explanatory notes. Management is responsible for the preparation and presentation of these condensed consolidated interim financial statements in accordance with International Accounting Standard 34 - Interim Financial Reporting ("IAS 34"). Our responsibility is to express a conclusion on these condensed c onsolidated interim financial statements based on our review.
Scope of our review
We conducted our review in accordance with the International Standards on Review Engagements 2410 "'Review of interim financial information performed by the independent auditor of the entity". A review of interim financial information consists of making inquiries, primarily of persons responsible for financial and accounting matters, and applying analytical and other review procedures. A review is substantially less in scope than an audit conducted in accordance with International Standards on Auditing and consequently does not enable us to obtain assurance that we would become aware of all significant matters that might be identified in an audit. Accordingly, we do not express an audit opinion.
Conclusion
Based on our review, nothing has come to our attention that causes us to believe that the accompanying condensed consolidated interim financial statements are not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34.
