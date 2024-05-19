Certain Ordinary Shares of SharkNinja, Inc. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 19-MAY-2024. These Ordinary Shares will be under lockup for 61 days starting from 19-MAR-2024 to 19-MAY-2024.

Details:
The directors and executive officers have agreed, or will agree, with the underwriters to be subject to lock-up restrictions through the date that is 60 days following the date of this prospectus.