SharkNinja, Inc. is a global product design and technology company, which offers lifestyle solutions for consumers around the world. The Company's product portfolio spans approximately 31 household sub-categories, across cleaning, cooking, food preparation, and others, which include home environment and beauty. The Company's brands include Shark and Ninja. The Shark brand offerings cover an expansive and diverse assortment of categories, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products including steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products and carpet extraction, beauty appliance and home environment products. Its cooking and beverage appliances include air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware. Its food preparation appliances include blenders, food processors, ice cream makers and juicers. Its beauty appliances offerings include hair dryers and stylers.