Shark’s All-New Lineup of Intelligent Cordless and Robot Vacuums Help Consumers Maintain a Constant State of Clean

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today introduced its new Detect Pro technology, the brand’s latest innovation in the cleaning category.

The Shark® Cordless Detect Pro™ Auto Empty System is the first vacuum to feature the Detect Pro technology. The brand will introduce other products in the Detect Pro family, including a new robot vacuum, in the coming months. (Photo: SharkNinja)

Cleaning can feel like an uphill battle for consumers who are searching for solutions that make the task not only easier and faster, but also smarter – so they can feel confident their homes are actually clean. Shark’s Detect Pro Family is bringing forward a new type of intelligence that makes whole-home cleaning more convenient. The new cordless and robot vacuums feature sensory technology that detects and reacts to messes around the home, automatically.

DirtDetect Technology: Detects dirt you cannot see and automatically boosts suction power for deep cleaning and up to 50% better 1 dirt pickup.

Detects dirt you cannot see and automatically boosts suction power for deep cleaning and up to 50% better dirt pickup. EdgeDetect Technology: Senses edges and corners to enhance performance for powerful cleaning, making it easier than ever to tackle all nooks and crannies in the home.

Senses edges and corners to enhance performance for powerful cleaning, making it easier than ever to tackle all nooks and crannies in the home. FloorDetect™ Technology: Automatically optimizes cleaning performance based on the floor type. Consumers will be rest assured their floors are getting properly cleaned as they transition between hard floors, carpet, and everything in between.

Automatically optimizes cleaning performance based on the floor type. Consumers will be rest assured their floors are getting properly cleaned as they transition between hard floors, carpet, and everything in between. LightDetect™ Technology: Detects hidden dirt and debris by automatically adjusting headlight brightness to illuminate low-light areas2.

To make cleaning even easier, the Shark® Cordless Detect Pro™ Auto Empty System unlocks a new level of convenience. Gone are the days of worrying about emptying and charging your vacuum after every use. With a simple docking to the bagless base, it automatically empties time after time and holds dirt and debris for up to 30 days, so it is always charged, empty and ready to take on the next clean.

“The launch of the Detect Pro technology highlights SharkNinja’s long standing track record of identifying and solving consumer problems with innovative technologies,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer. “We are committed to offering the latest, groundbreaking cleaning technology at an attainable price point to ensure consumers do not have to sacrifice performance for price. While the Shark® Cordless Detect Pro™ Auto Empty System and the Shark® Detect Pro™ Cordless Stick Vacuum are the first members of the Shark Detect Pro family, we will continue to disrupt the category and introduce new products, including a robot vacuum, with this technology in the coming months.”

Shark® will continue to roll out vacuums featuring the Detect Pro technology, with additional products to launch in the UK, Canada, Germany and France – advancing the cleaning experience for all.

The Shark® Cordless Detect Pro™ Auto Empty System is now available on SharkClean.com for $449.99, and will be available at major retailers, including Amazon, Best Buy, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, Target and Walmart soon. The Shark® Detect Pro™ Cordless Stick Vacuum is also available on SharkClean.com for $349.99 and at major retailers.

About SharkNinja

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN) is a global product design and technology company, with a diversified portfolio of 5-star rated lifestyle solutions that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 2,800 associates, the company’s products are sold at key retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit sharkninja.com and follow @SharkNinja.

1 Based on ASTMF608, Eco vs. Boost mode

2 LightDetect™ Technology only available on cordless models

