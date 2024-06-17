At SharkNinja, our mission is to positively impact peoples' lives, every day, in every home around the world. As a rapidly growing global product design and technology company, we are driven by our maniacal focus on the consumer and our relentless pursuit

to deliver innovative products that solve consumer problems. We believe that our responsibility and ability to improve peoples' lives extends well beyond our products to positively contribute to the greater good.

With our mission firmly in mind, I'm thrilled to share our 2023 ESG report and our Positive Impact Plan. This strategy weaves ESG throughout our business and across our supply chain to improve our social and environmental performance for our consumers, investors, communities and the planet.

Every product we develop is designed to build unwavering consumer trust. Our scaled global team of designers

and engineers is passionate about delivering a high level of performance to improve every consumer's quality of life. Our products are rigorously tested to ensure high- quality and long-lasting reliability. As natural resources come under increasing pressure and climate impacts grow, we are committed to integrating circular design principles into product design, exploring lower carbon product designs and using more sustainable packaging.

Our success is only possible with the disruptive and breakthrough thinking of the thousands of brilliant and boundlessly curious innovators, from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, who constantly challenge the status quo and push for progress in all aspects of our business.