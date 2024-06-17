Innovating for Positive Impact
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
Table of contents
Introduction
- A message from our CEO
- About SharkNinja
- Our ESG strategy
- 2023 highlights
Planet Positive
- Our approach
- Climate change
- Manufacturing efficiency
- Chemicals safety
ESG Governance and Materiality Product Positive
ESG governance
Our approach
Materiality
Product value, quality and safety
Consumer experience
Circular economy
Packaging
People Positive
Appendices
Our approach
About this report
Associate engagement
GRI content index
Diversity, equity and inclusion
SASB content index
- Employee health and safety
- Human rights and ethical sourcing
- Ethics and business integrity
- Philanthropy and community partnerships
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
A message from our CEO
At SharkNinja, our mission is to positively impact peoples' lives, every day, in every home around the world. As a rapidly growing global product design and technology company, we are driven by our maniacal focus on the consumer and our relentless pursuit
to deliver innovative products that solve consumer problems. We believe that our responsibility and ability to improve peoples' lives extends well beyond our products to positively contribute to the greater good.
With our mission firmly in mind, I'm thrilled to share our 2023 ESG report and our Positive Impact Plan. This strategy weaves ESG throughout our business and across our supply chain to improve our social and environmental performance for our consumers, investors, communities and the planet.
Every product we develop is designed to build unwavering consumer trust. Our scaled global team of designers
and engineers is passionate about delivering a high level of performance to improve every consumer's quality of life. Our products are rigorously tested to ensure high- quality and long-lasting reliability. As natural resources come under increasing pressure and climate impacts grow, we are committed to integrating circular design principles into product design, exploring lower carbon product designs and using more sustainable packaging.
Our success is only possible with the disruptive and breakthrough thinking of the thousands of brilliant and boundlessly curious innovators, from diverse backgrounds and disciplines, who constantly challenge the status quo and push for progress in all aspects of our business.
We provide rewarding work opportunities in an inclusive and equitable workplace that encourages our associates to engage in stimulating, open-minded debates. We've created proprietary programs and materials to help all our associates become the next generation of great leaders. We continue to support our communities through product and monetary donations.
In a rapidly changing world, we believe we can and must do more. We're accelerating our Positive Impact Plan. In 2023 we conducted a new materiality assessment to help us understand our most material impacts and completed our first greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory that includes both our operations and value chain impacts. We will continuously act with intention and urgency and have set new targets that define our success day after day.
We welcome your feedback on this, our first sustainability report, and look forward to sharing our continued progress in the years ahead.
Mark Barrocas,
Chief Executive Officer
and Director
"As innovators, we believe our purpose is to relentlessly explore and discover extraordinary solutions to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing world. Our ESG strategy is solidly tied to our business mission and designed to work for the betterment of all - our associates, consumers, communities and the planet."
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
About SharkNinja
From our origins in 1994 as a pioneer of small cleaning appliances, SharkNinja has grown to become a diversified, global product design and technology company, creating 5-star rated lifestyle solutions through innovative products and great service for our consumers. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, United States (US), with 24 offices around the world, the business comprises two trusted, global billion-dollar brands: Shark and Ninja. We have grown rapidly through a proven track record of establishing leadership positions by disrupting numerous household product categories, including cleaning, cooking, food preparation, home environment and beauty. Our products help make daily tasks more efficient, convenient and enjoyable, to improve people's everyday lives.
In July 2023, SharkNinja spun off from JS Global Lifestyle Company Limited to become an independent public company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange.
SharkNinja's product portfolio currently spans 31 household subcategories and a portfolio of over 4,500 patents in various jurisdictions
around the world, including the US, Canada, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the United Kingdom (UK), Germany and France.
At the heart of the business are more than 3,000 dedicated associates based in offices in North America, Europe and Asia. Products are manufactured with trusted third-party Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) through a diversified supplier base across China and Southeast Asia - including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia. Fifty percent of the volume is produced by suppliers the company has worked with for over a decade.
Products are sold direct to consumer, through key retailers, online and offline and through distributors in 32 countries around the world.
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
Mops
Hair dryers
Blenders
Cookware
Handheld vacuums
Air purifiers
Food processors
Bakeware
Upright vacuums
2-in-1 vacuums
Coffee makers
Ice cream makers
Corded stick vacuums
Hair stylers
Air fryers
Juicers
Cordless stick vacuums
Carpet extractors
Multi-cookers
Cutlery
Robot vacuums
Wet/Dry vacuums
Indoor grills
Electric kettles
Canister vacuums
Countertop ovens
Waffle makers
Toasters
Outdoor grills
Outdoor ovens
In-home beverage
24
3,000+
4,500+
32
offices
associates
patents
countries
150+
5
31
$4.25B
retailers
innovation
product
2023 net sales
centers
sub-categories
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
Our ESG strategy
Our mission is to positively impact people's lives, every day, in every home around the world. While we have been diligently delivering products solving consumer needs, our Positive Impact Plan is our commitment to being Product Positive, Planet Positive and People Positive, to help us deliver on our mission in a sustainable way.
SharkNinja Positive Impact Plan
Product Positive
We deliver innovative 5-star products that improve people's lives, every day. We are committed to ensuring the safety and sustainability of our products and are integrating circular design principles into products across our portfolio and using sustainable packaging materials.
Goals
Circular economy
- Incorporate modular and repairability design requirements into new product development processes in 2024
- Implement modular and repairability design requirements in five product categories in 2025
- Expand the returns refurbishment program to Canada, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium and Luxembourg in 2024 and to Nordic and Central Eastern European countries in 2025
Packaging goals
- Remove expanded polystyrene (EPS) from Shark products in 2024
- Remove EPS from 25% of Ninja units in 2025
Planet Positive
We pledge to use our expertise to design energy-efficient products, decarbonize our operations and reduce our environmental footprint across our value chain.
Goals
Climate
- Reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 42% in 2025
- Achieve 100% renewable electricity (Scope 2) in 2025
- Set a Scope 3 emissions goal in 2024
- Conduct a climate risk assessment in 2024
Chemicals safety
- Utilize per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) free coatings in new cookware product line introductions (pots and pans) beginning in 2024
- Transition production of heated products to PFAS-free food contact coatings in 2025
People Positive
We foster a culture where all associates can achieve their personal and professional aspirations. We pledge to operate ethically, respect human rights throughout our value chain and drive positive impact
in the communities we serve.
Goals
Associate engagement
- Conduct regular pulse surveys to assess associate engagement in 2024
Diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI)
- Continue to drive pay equity and opportunity for associates, regardless of gender, race, ethnicity or other characteristics
Philanthropy and community partnerships
- Launch a signature philanthropy program in 2024
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
2023 highlights
Product Positive
4.6 stars
4.4 stars
Our global average product
Consumers rated their satisfaction
rating was 4.6 out of 5 stars.
with SharkNinja Customer Service
4.4 out of 5 stars on average.
3.3M
Since 2019, we have refurbished 3.3M returned product
units, giving more than 85% of these a second life.
96%
96% of our packaging by weight was fiber-based and fully recyclable.
Planet
Positive
Expansion
We expanded our GHG inventory beyond our operations to include our value chain.
Reduction
6 products
Hack week
We set our Scope 1 and 2 GHG
We conducted product
Our first sustainability hack week
reduction goal in alignment
carbon footprints for
was held to catalyze solutions
with the Paris Agreement.
six products in our
for climate change, packaging
top categories.
and circularity challenges.
People
Positive
Learning
We expanded leadership learning and development offerings including Breakthrough Intensive Thinking, High Potential Leaders, Leadership Essentials and Built-to-Lead Workshops.
Recruiting
We continued to expand recruiting efforts to reach underrepresented groups to grow our available talent pool.
Audits
We expanded human rights audit requirements to include third party audits and joined Sedex, the global digital platform for sharing supplier audit results.
15%
$2.5M
We achieved a year-
Since 2020, we
on-year reduction in
have donated
employee turnover
almost $2.5
from 16.1% in 2022
million to charity.
to 15% in 2023.
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
ESG Governance and Materiality
- ESG governance
- Materiality
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
ESG governance
Effective ESG governance helps us to maintain strong oversight and management of our sustainability ambitions, goals and programs. It keeps us accountable to our commitments, including transparently reporting on our progress. Good governance also allows us to be nimble in our approach to navigate the risks and opportunities sustainability issues will undoubtedly present in the future.
Our corporate responsibility and ESG governance is overseen by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of SharkNinja's Board of Directors. The Committee monitors the company's corporate responsibility initiatives and ESG matters periodically, including our strategy and reporting.
Our Executive ESG Steering Committee, comprising the Chief Legal Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Vice-President of Global Compliance and Vice- President of ESG, is responsible for developing our ESG strategy that is reviewed and approved by the Executive Leadership Team (ELT) before going to the Board. The Committee, which meets weekly, is also responsible for overseeing the implementation of the strategy, with the VP ESG leading strategy implementation and reporting efforts in coordination with cross-functional teams across the business.
Since SharkNinja became an independent public company in July 2023, we have primarily focused on completing our materiality assessment, consolidating baseline data and launching our Positive Impact Plan and goals. In 2024, we will concentrate on building and executing strategic action plans to accomplish those goals. We intend to report on our ESG goals and progress annually.
2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report
Introduction
ESG Governance and Materiality
Product Positive
Planet Positive
People Positive
Appendices
Materiality
In Fall 2023, we undertook our first materiality assessment, aligned with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards, to confirm the most material ESG topics linked to our business across our full value chain.
To identify the topics most relevant to our key stakeholders, we conducted benchmarking against peer businesses, including key competitors, retail partners, non-governmental organizations (NGOs), industry associations and membership bodies. We also interviewed SharkNinja senior leadership at corporate, functional and regional levels
for their input and reviewed major industry association legislative topics and media coverage. Finally, we cross- referenced our findings against the main expectations set out in key investor frameworks such as the Task Force for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and Sustainable Accounting Standards Board (SASB).
The assessment, reviewed and affirmed by our ELT and Board, highlighted 14 priority material topics for the business, which were then incorporated into our three-pillar Positive Impact Plan framework: Product Positive, Planet Positive and People Positive.
Our Executive ESG Steering Committee will review our material topics periodically to ensure we are prioritizing them based on impact and relevance to our key stakeholders.
Our value chain
Material extraction
Manufacturing
Material topics
Environmental
Climate change
Circular economy
Manufacturing efficiency
Packaging
Chemicals safety
Logistics
Sales
Consumer use
End-of-life
Social
Governance
Product value, quality and safety
Ethics and business integrity
Consumer experience
Data privacy and security
Associate engagement
Employee health and safety
Diversity, equity and inclusion
Human rights and ethical sourcing
Philanthropy and community
partnerships
