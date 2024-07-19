UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549
FORM 6-K
REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER
PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16
UNDER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934
For the month of July 2024
Commission File Number: 001-41754
SHARKNINJA, INC.
(Translation of registrant's name into English)
89 A Street
Needham, MA 02494
(Address of principal executive office)
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F.
Form 20-F Form 40-F
EXPLANATORY NOTE
On July 19, 2024, SharkNinja, Inc. (the "Company") held its 2024 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") at 89 A St. Needham, MA 02494 and virtually at: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/SN2024. On May 13, 2024 (the "Record Date"), the record date for the Annual Meeting, there were 139,936,246 of the Company's Ordinary Shares issued and outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. 113,539,022 Ordinary Shares, which represented 81.13% of the votes of the issued and outstanding Ordinary Shares, were present, in person, virtually, or by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. Two items of business were acted upon by the Company's shareholders at the Annual Meeting, each of which was approved by the shareholders.
1. Shareholders appointed or re-appointed, as the case may be, all of the seven nominees for directors, in each case to hold office in accordance with the Company's Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association. The voting results were as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
BROKER NON-VOTE
Mark Barrocas
113,241,996
267,772
29,254
0
Kathryn Barton
113,508,313
1,723
28,986
0
Peter Feld
110,026,677
3,482,962
29,383
0
Chi Kin Max Hui
109,791,100
3,718,367
29,555
0
Dennis Paul
110,056,287
3,453,607
29,128
0
Tianhao (Barney) Wang
110,490,319
3,019,499
29,204
0
Timothy R. Warner
113,456,542
53,238
29,242
0
2. Shareholders ratified the appointment of Ernst & Young LLP as the independent registered accounting firm of the Company for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024. The voting results were as follows:
FOR
AGAINST
ABSTAIN
112,868,669
642,575
27,778
Effective as of July 19, 2024, Kathryn Barton was appointed as chair of the audit committee, as well as the "audit committee financial expert" within the meaning of the applicable SEC regulations. Also effective as of July 19, 2024, Tianhao (Barney) Wang was appointed to the Company's compensation committee.
Each of Ms. Barton and Mr. Wang and the Company have entered into the Company's standard form indemnification agreement, the form of which was filed as an exhibit to the Company's Registration Statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-272973) filed with the SEC on June 28, 2023.
As a company incorporated in the Cayman Islands that is listed on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), the Company is subject to NYSE's corporate governance listing standards. Under NYSE rules, a foreign private issuer may, in general, follow its home country corporate governance practices in lieu of some of the NYSE corporate governance requirements.
In connection with the appointment of Mr. Wang to the compensation committee, the Company elected to be exempt from the requirements of Section 303A.05 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, which otherwise would require a listed company to have a compensation committee composed entirely of independent directors.
Except for the foregoing, there are no significant differences between the Company's corporate governance practices and what NYSE requires of domestic U.S. public companies.
SIGNATURE
Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.
SHARKNINJA, INC.
By:
/s/ Pedro J. Lopez-Baldrich
Date: July 19, 2024
Name: Pedro J. Lopez-Baldrich
Title: Chief Legal Officer
SharkNinja, Inc. is a global product design and technology company, which offers lifestyle solutions for consumers around the world. The Company's product portfolio spans approximately 31 household sub-categories, across cleaning, cooking, food preparation, and others, which include home environment and beauty. The Company's brands include Shark and Ninja. The Shark brand offerings cover an expansive and diverse assortment of categories, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products including steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products and carpet extraction, beauty appliance and home environment products. Its cooking and beverage appliances include air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware. Its food preparation appliances include blenders, food processors, ice cream makers and juicers. Its beauty appliances offerings include hair dryers and stylers.