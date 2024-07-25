Create effortless café-quality beverages at home with Barista Assist Technology™ and a Dual Froth System that eliminates the guesswork of other semi-automatic espresso machines

SharkNinja®, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, is set to shake-up the at-home espresso and coffee market as it launches the Ninja Luxe™ Café. As the only all-in-one no-guesswork espresso, well-balanced drip coffee, and rapid cold brew maker, consumers can say goodbye to the frustrating trial-and-error that’s common with other complex semi-automatic espresso machines and hello to espresso and coffee without limits.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725682768/en/

SharkNinja Introduces Ninja Luxe™ Café: The Only 3-in-1 Espresso, Drip Coffee and Cold Brew Maker (Photo: SharkNinja, Inc.)

With its Barista Assist Technology™, the Ninja Luxe™ Café offers the ultimate guided experience, from customized grind size recommendations to weight-based dosing and active brew adjustments for temperature and pressure. Every brew is monitored, and the machine automatically adapts to create the perfect cup for every vibe.

To top it off, the unique Dual Froth System combines steaming and whisking to unlock hands-free frothing and effortlessly craft perfectly textured hot or cold microfoam, whether using dairy or plant-based milk. Four preset programs allow users to select their desired froth styles, including steamed milk, thin froth, thick froth and cold foam to further customize their favorite beverage.

“Our new Ninja Luxe Café is an easy-to-use 3-in-1 espresso, drip coffee and cold brew maker that solves consumers’ biggest pain points with espresso machines,” said Neil Shah, Chief Commercial Officer at SharkNinja. “The tailored grind-size recommendations, built-in scale and hands-free frothing system remove complicated processes to eliminate sour, bitter brews and manual frothing hassles for café-quality drinks at home. At SharkNinja, we believe that consumers deserve exceptional performance and versatility at an accessible price point, and we’re excited to bring that to coffee lovers with the launch of the Ninja Luxe Café.”

Whether you’re starting your day on a high note, hitting an afternoon slump, or looking to reenergize your evening, keep the good vibes brewing with the Ninja Luxe™ Café. The machine makes it easy to craft café-quality favorites from double and quad shots to classic, rich or over-ice drip coffee and cold brew in a range of sizes from six ounces up to 18 ounces. Cold-pressed espresso is brewed at a lower temperature and pressure and at a slower pace to extract a more flavorful, smooth brew – perfect for espresso martinis.

The Ninja Luxe™ Café is now available on NinjaKitchen.com and at Best Buy for $499.99. It will be soon available at other major retailers including Amazon, Crate & Barrel, Kohl’s and Target.

To learn more about the insights and innovation behind the Ninja Luxe™ Café, visit www.SharkNinja.com/Innovation.

About SharkNinja, Inc.

SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) is a global product design and technology company with a diversified portfolio of 5-star products that positively impact people’s lives in homes around the world. Powered by two trusted, global brands, Shark and Ninja, the company has a proven track record of bringing disruptive innovation to market, and developing one consumer product after another has allowed SharkNinja to enter multiple product categories, driving significant growth and market share gains. Headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts with more than 3,000 associates, the company’s products are sold at over 150 retailers, online and offline, and through distributors around the world. For more information, please visit www.sharkninja.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240725682768/en/