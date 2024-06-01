The Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of Sharma East India Hospitals & Medical Research Ltd. at its meeting held on May 30, 2024 recommended the appointment of Smt. Radhika Sathe as Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024. The Board considered and approved the appointments of Smt.

Radhika Sathe as Additional Director (Non-Executive) of the Company with effect from May 30, 2024. Simultaneously appointed as a member of the Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholder Relationship Committee of the Company with immediate effect. Smt.

Radhika Sathe is a Doctor by profession and has very good knowledge and experience of medical and health care industry.