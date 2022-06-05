Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sharp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sharp : Achieves World's Highest Conversion Efficiency of 32.65% in a Lightweight, Flexible, Practically Sized Solar Module

06/05/2022 | 10:52pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lightweight, flexible solar module with a conversion efficiency of 32.65%

Sharp Corporation has achieved a conversion efficiency of 32.65%, the world's highest, in a lightweight, flexible, practically sized solar module developed as part of the "Research and Development of Solar Cells for Use in Vehicles" project*3, which is administered by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan.

The module's conversion efficiency bests that of a similar Sharp module developed under another NEDO project in 2016, which notched an efficiency of 31.17%, at the time a world record. The new prototype solar module, which uses a triple-junction compound design*4, is both lightweight and flexible thanks to its structure, which sandwiches the solar cell between layers of film. As a result, the module is expected to be used in a variety of vehicles, an application that demands high efficiency and lightweight construction.

Sharp will continue to conduct R&D into more efficient, lower-cost solar modules with a view to their use in applications including electric vehicles (EVs) and aerospace. The design, which embodies one path towards achieving carbon neutrality by 2050, will help reduce greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles.

*1 As of June 6, 2022, for solar modules at the research level (based on a survey by Sharp).

*2 Conversion efficiency confirmed by the National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST; one of several organizations around the world that officially certifies energy conversion efficiency measurements in solar cells) in February 2022. (Module surface approx. 965 square centimeters; maximum output 31.51 W)

*3 Project name: Development of Technologies to Promote Photovoltaic Power Generation as a Primary Power Source; Development of Technologies for Creating New Markets for Photovoltaic Power Generation; Research and Development of Solar Cells for Use in Vehicles (Development of Technologies for Super-high-efficiency Modules)
Project dates: FY2020 to FY2022 (with possible extension to FY2024)

*4 A type of solar cell that achieves high conversion efficiency by incorporating three photo-absorption layers made of compounds consisting of two or more elements, for example indium, gallium, and arsenic, such that each layer absorbs light of a different wavelength.

■　Development Background

Efforts to introduce electrified vehicles as a way to lower CO2 emissions and address air pollution are accelerating in the transportation industry, which relies on fossil fuels to meet most of its energy demands. The prospect of supplying power derived from renewable energy is attracting high expectations as an approach with the potential to maximize the effectiveness of those vehicles. In addition, power derived from renewable energy can be supplied directly by equipping EVs with solar cells, promising to make them more convenient for users, for example by lowering fuel costs and reducing the number of times they require charging.
Against this backdrop, Sharp has been developing high-efficiency, low-cost solar modules that can conform to the curved surfaces of vehicles for use in a broad range of vehicles, including in standard EV and aerospace applications, by 2050. This time, Sharp succeeded in developing a lightweight, flexible solar module with a conversion efficiency of 32.65%, the world's highest.

■　Results

1. 　Development of a light, flexible solar module

Whereas modules to date have sandwiched solar cells between two sheets of glass, Sharp was able to achieve a lightweight, flexible module by switching to a structure in which the cells are sandwiched between sheets of thin film. Modules measuring about 29 by 34 centimeters (for an area of 965 square centimeters), a size which is large enough to be commercially viable, weigh only about 56 grams (0.58 kilograms per square meter).

2.　Achievement of the world's highest conversion efficiency

Sharp's triple-junction compound solar cell adopts a proprietary structure that comprises three photo-absorption layers with indium gallium arsenide as the bottom layer so that sunlight can be efficiently converted into electricity. Smaller cells using this structure (with an area of 1.047 square centimeters) achieved a conversion efficiency of 37.9% in April 2013. Then in 2016, Sharp used practically sized cells (with an area of 27.86 square centimeters) to create a composite module (with an area of 968 square centimeters) to achieve a conversion efficiency of 31.17%, at the time the world's highest.
In this project, Sharp increased the average conversion efficiency of its triple-junction compound solar cells (with an area of 22.88 square centimeters) from the 2016 modules (from about 34.5% to about 36%) and improved the cell fill factor on each module to improve the conversion efficiency for a practically sized module (with an area of 965 square centimeters) to 32.65%.

A flattened solar module anchored in a frame to facilitate measurement of its electrical characteristics

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 06 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2022 02:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHARP CORPORATION
06/05SHARP : Achieves World's Highest Conversion Efficiency of 32.65% in a Lightweight, Flexibl..
PU
05/19Sharp NEC Display Solutions releases upgraded laser projectors
AQ
05/17Premium Audio Company, LLC Comments on Onkyo Home Entertainment Bankruptcy Filing; Prem..
AQ
05/11Sharp Corporation agreed to acquire remaining 80% stake in Sakai Display Products Corpo..
CI
04/18SHARP : Photocatalyst Workplace Solution Wins 2022 iF Design Award
PU
03/31Avison Young installs dvLED video wall from Sharp NEC Display Solutions
AQ
03/30SHARP CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
03/08MARKETSCREENER'S WORLD PRESS REVIEW : March 8, 2022
03/08Nikkei 225 Down 1.7% on Oil, Ukraine Outlooks
MT
02/25PUMP / DUMP #23 : This week's gainers and losers
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHARP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 511 B 19 203 M 19 203 M
Net income 2022 77 626 M 594 M 594 M
Net Debt 2022 360 B 2 751 M 2 751 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,44x
Yield 2022 3,50%
Capitalization 655 B 5 009 M 5 009 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,40x
EV / Sales 2023 0,37x
Nbr of Employees 50 478
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 072,00 JPY
Average target price 1 037,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target -3,24%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bo Xun Wu Executive Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuaki Nomura President, COO & Representative Director
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION-18.85%5 009
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-15.72%115 362
PANASONIC CORPORATION-4.55%21 557
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-24.64%14 290
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-16.70%2 972
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-34.15%2 774