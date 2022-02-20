Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sharp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sharp Corp. Shares Fall Sharply on Plan to Acquire Display Affiliate

02/20/2022 | 11:23pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Kosaku Narioka

Sharp Corp. shares fell as much as 11% on Monday morning following its announcement of a plan to fully acquire a loss-making display affiliate.

The Japanese unit of Foxconn Technology Group said Friday after the market close that it plans to negotiate with the current owner of Sakai Display Products Corp. to acquire all shares it doesn't already own.

Sharp said Sakai Display's 2021 earnings results aren't available yet, but the affiliate posted net losses in the previous three years.

Mitsushige Akino, director in charge of investment management at Ichiyoshi Asset Management, said there is uncertainty over the terms of a potential deal and investors aren't persuaded of the merit of the acquisition.

Sharp said Sakai Display's products are likely competitive in the Americas amid U.S.-China trade tensions.

Sharp shares were recently 10% lower at 1,180 yen ($10.26) after falling to as low as Y1,164 earlier.

Sharp said that Samoa-based World Praise Ltd. owned an 80% stake in Sakai Display and Sharp held the remaining 20% stake. Sharp founded Sakai Display in 2009 but later sold down its stake.

Sharp also announced on Friday that Executive Managing Officer Po-Hsuan Wu would become chief executive on April 1.

Earlier this month, Sharp posted a 72% rise in net profit from a year earlier to Y70.84 billion ($615.8 million) for the nine-month period ended Dec. 31.


Write to Kosaku Narioka at kosaku.narioka@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-20-22 2322ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FOXCONN TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD. -0.16% 63 End-of-day quote.-2.93%
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -0.47% 105.5 End-of-day quote.1.44%
SHARP CORPORATION -10.35% 1178 Delayed Quote.-0.53%
All news about SHARP CORPORATION
02/20Sharp Corp. Shares Fall Sharply on Plan to Acquire Display Affiliate
DJ
02/20Nikkei pares big early loss as Japan shares swing on Ukraine twists
RE
02/18Sharp/NEC releases large format display for digital signage
AQ
02/18Sharp Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/18Sharp Corporation Announces Executive Changes
CI
02/18Sharp names Wu as new CEO after 5-year reform led by Foxconn
AQ
02/18Chief executive of Japan's Sharp to step down, become chairman in April
RE
02/07Sharp focuses on brightness with high-def displays
AQ
02/01Sharp Canada Launches New Series of 4K Ultra-HD Professional LCD Displays for Commercia..
AQ
01/14Sharp NEC releases laser projector for digital cinemas
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHARP CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 2 517 B 21 861 M 21 861 M
Net income 2022 72 873 M 633 M 633 M
Net Debt 2022 368 B 3 193 M 3 193 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,0x
Yield 2022 3,04%
Capitalization 803 B 6 971 M 6 971 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 50 478
Free-Float -
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 314,00 JPY
Average target price 1 209,09 JPY
Spread / Average Target -7,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuaki Nomura President, COO & Representative Director
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Nakagawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION-0.53%6 971
SONY GROUP CORPORATION-16.58%129 949
PANASONIC CORPORATION-2.53%24 994
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-10.51%17 660
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.-9.99%3 765
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED-10.55%3 292