    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  02:00:00 2023-04-12 am EDT
967.00 JPY   +1.04%
Sharp : New Air Conditioner Plant Starts Production and Shipping in Indonesia
PU
04/04E Ink, Sharp announce ePaper poster partnership
AQ
03/30SHARP CORPORATION : Final dividend
FA
Sharp : New Air Conditioner Plant Starts Production and Shipping in Indonesia

04/12/2023 | 03:10am EDT
Left: Overhead view of new air conditioner plant of P.T. Sharp Electronics Indonesia
Right: Production line

On April 12, 2023, Sharp's new Indonesian air conditioner plant, located at Sharp manufacturing and sales base P.T. Sharp Electronics Indonesia (SEID) in Karawang International Industrial City, Karawang Regency, started production from the start of April, and started shipment from today.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country (approx. 270 million), and other ASEAN countries are seeing an expanding household air conditioner market fueled by rapid economic growth, with demand forecast to increase further not just in cities but in rural areas as well. The new Sharp plant is a production and export base making highly energy-efficient inverter and Plasmacluster Ion air conditioners, as well as standard air conditioners, to meet flourishing demand in Indonesia and other ASEAN countries.

The new plant will reduce environmental impact. Its roof structure lets in natural light during the daytime and dissipates heat, and a solar power system scheduled to be built will provide electricity to lighting, production lines, and other facilities.

In the more than 50 years since it started its appliance business in Indonesia in 1970, Sharp has built a sales and service network throughout the country and has contributed to the spread of air conditioners and other appliances as a leading provider of home appliances. With sights set on increasing its share of the ASEAN market, Sharp will further leverage this knowledge by building a stable supply network for the entire ASEAN market and in the near future equipping the new plant to produce value-added products with features such as built-in AIoT*.

■ Overview of New Plant

Company name

P.T. Sharp Electronics Indonesia (SEID)

Business

Manufacture and sales of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, etc.

Representative

Shinji Teraoka, President

Location

Karawang International Industrial City, Karawang Regency, Republic of Indonesia

Annual production capacity

900,000 units

Capitalization

Approx. 4 billion yen

Commencement of shipment

April 12, 2023

* AIoT is a word coined by Sharp, combining the words AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT(Internet of things). AIoT is a vision of how products and services will connect to artificial intelligence via the cloud and become a people-oriented existence. AIoT is a registered trademark of Sharp.


Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 12 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2023 07:09:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 538 B 18 999 M 18 999 M
Net income 2023 -40 043 M -300 M -300 M
Net Debt 2023 421 B 3 151 M 3 151 M
P/E ratio 2023 -15,4x
Yield 2023 3,43%
Capitalization 621 B 4 650 M 4 650 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,40x
Nbr of Employees 47 941
Free-Float 33,9%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 957,00 JPY
Average target price 812,73 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po-Hsuan Wu President, CEO & Representative Director
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Nakagawa Independent Director
Masahiro Okitsu Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION1.27%4 650
SONY GROUP CORPORATION16.34%107 742
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION8.91%21 106
LG ELECTRONICS INC.30.17%14 556
SHENZHEN MTC CO., LTD.37.25%3 086
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.24.82%2 326
