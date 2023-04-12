Sharp : New Air Conditioner Plant Starts Production and Shipping in Indonesia

Left: Overhead view of new air conditioner plant of P.T. Sharp Electronics Indonesia

Right: Production line

On April 12, 2023, Sharp's new Indonesian air conditioner plant, located at Sharp manufacturing and sales base P.T. Sharp Electronics Indonesia (SEID) in Karawang International Industrial City, Karawang Regency, started production from the start of April, and started shipment from today.

Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country (approx. 270 million), and other ASEAN countries are seeing an expanding household air conditioner market fueled by rapid economic growth, with demand forecast to increase further not just in cities but in rural areas as well. The new Sharp plant is a production and export base making highly energy-efficient inverter and Plasmacluster Ion air conditioners, as well as standard air conditioners, to meet flourishing demand in Indonesia and other ASEAN countries.

The new plant will reduce environmental impact. Its roof structure lets in natural light during the daytime and dissipates heat, and a solar power system scheduled to be built will provide electricity to lighting, production lines, and other facilities.

In the more than 50 years since it started its appliance business in Indonesia in 1970, Sharp has built a sales and service network throughout the country and has contributed to the spread of air conditioners and other appliances as a leading provider of home appliances. With sights set on increasing its share of the ASEAN market, Sharp will further leverage this knowledge by building a stable supply network for the entire ASEAN market and in the near future equipping the new plant to produce value-added products with features such as built-in AIoT*.

■ Overview of New Plant

Company name P.T. Sharp Electronics Indonesia (SEID) Business Manufacture and sales of air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, TVs, etc. Representative Shinji Teraoka, President Location Karawang International Industrial City, Karawang Regency, Republic of Indonesia Annual production capacity 900,000 units Capitalization Approx. 4 billion yen Commencement of shipment April 12, 2023

* AIoT is a word coined by Sharp, combining the words AI (artificial intelligence) and IoT(Internet of things). AIoT is a vision of how products and services will connect to artificial intelligence via the cloud and become a people-oriented existence. AIoT is a registered trademark of Sharp.