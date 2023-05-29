Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sharp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:07:25 2023-05-30 am EDT
823.00 JPY   +0.24%
05/29Sharp : Plasmacluster Technology Demonstrates Effectiveness
PU
05/12Nikkei ends at 1-1/2 year-high amid shareholder return boosts
RE
05/11Nikkei hits 1-1/2 year-high amid shareholder return boosts
RE
Sharp : Plasmacluster Technology Demonstrates Effectiveness

05/29/2023 | 10:29pm EDT
May 30, 2023

World's first*1 report: A potential effectiveness of Plasmacluster Technology

that may induce brain activation

Validation of the mechanism of its enhancing effect on human work performance

by measuring brain function *2

Sharp Corporation conducted collaborative research on its Plasmacluster technology, with Dr. Goichi Hagiwara, Associate Professor, Faculty of Human Sciences, Kyushu Sangyo University. When the mechanism of its enhancing effectiveness on human work performance is validated by measuring brain function, Sharp confirmed for the first time in the world, the potential to induce brain activation by exposing working people to Plasmacluster ions with positive and negative ions emitted simultaneously.

Through research using brain wave measurements, Sharp has demonstrated that its Plasmacluster technology contribute to the enhancing effectiveness on work performance (the reducing stress and maintaining the concentration of people working indoors or driving a car*3, 4 and the improvement of exercise training efficiency*5,6and esports scores*7 and so on), and this time, Sharp could approach specific mechanism for the first time.

From the results so far, Sharp considered the possibility of Plasmacluster technology effect not only on brain waves but also on blood flow (cerebral blood flow) in the prefrontal cortex, which is closely associated with concentration and cognition. Therefore, in this research, Sharp used a device to measure the changes in cerebral blood flow and then compared the changes under the following conditions: when subjects were not exposed to Plasmacluster ions (air flow only) and exposed to Plasmacluster ions. As a result, the changes in cerebral blood flow that occurs during brain activation was confirmed when subjects were exposed to Plasmacluster ions, and it is suggested that this brain activation by the Plasmacluster technology contribute to the mechanism of the enhancing effectiveness on human work performance.

Plasmacluster technology is an air purification technology that uses the same positive and negative ions as those present in nature. A high level of safety and various effectiveness have been confirmed by conducting tests at independent third-party testing institutions in and outside Japan for more than 20 years. With the discovery of the potential of Plasmacluster technology to induce brain activation as a turning point, Sharp will continuously conduct the verification of the effectiveness and its mechanism against the human being to enhance its reliability, and will study the additional effectiveness and applicability of Plasmacluster technology to the new field.

Comments from Dr. Goichi Hagiwara, Associate Professor, Kyushu Sangyo University

Research on positive or negative ions only has been conducted till now, but there has been little progress in research emitting both simultaneously. In this research, the potential for brain activation to be induced by Plasmacluster technology with positive and negative ions emitted simultaneously was confirmed for the first time, and this is very significant for advancing research in this field. it is possible that work performance such as sports, learning, daily operations and so on is enhanced by improvement of the ability to think and take action due to this brain activation, so I look forward to further application of Plasmacluster technology in the future.

*1 Research results of ion emission type air purification technology in which positive and negative ions are emitted simultaneously (as of May 30, 2023; based on Sharp findings).

*2 Measuring brain activity by measuring brain wave, and the changes in cerebral blood flow. it is used for not only to basic research but also to simple diagnosis on the brain.

*3 Verification of the suppression of stress and maintenance of concentration while working indoors https://jp.sharp/plasmacluster-tech/closeup/closeup01/

*4 Verification of the suppression of stress and maintenance of concentration while driving a car https://jp.sharp/plasmacluster-tech/closeup/closeup05/

*5 Verification of improvement of exercise training efficiency with Plasmacluster technology https://jp.sharp/plasmacluster-tech/closeup/closeup06/

*6 Hagiwara et al. Effectiveness of Positive and Negative Ions for Elite Japanese Swimmers' Physical Training: Subjective and Biological Emotional Evaluations. Applied Sciences. 2020, 10(12), 4198. https://doi.org/10.3390/app10124198

*7 Hagiwara et al. Effect of positive and negative ions in esports performance and arousal levels. Journal of Digital Life. 2021, 1,2. https://doi.org/10.51015/jdl.2021.1.2

●Plasmacluster and the Plasmacluster logos are registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation.

Overview of Test to Investigate the Effects of Plasmacluster Ions on Cerebral Blood Flow

• Test conducted by: Dr. Goichi Hagiwara, Associate Professor (Kyushu Sangyo University)

• Test space: Laboratory in Kyushu Sangyo University (W 7.80 × D 3.40 × H 2.90 m)

• Subjects: 24 men and women; 19 to 22 years of age

• Verification test apparatus: Testing devices equipped with Plasmacluster technology、NIRS Brain Measuring Device

• Test conditions:

a) Plasmacluster ions OFF (air flow only)

b) Plasmacluster ions ON (simultaneous exposure to positive and negative ions)

• Plasmacluster Ion density: Approx. 100,000 ions/cm3 at the positions of subjects

• Test method:

1) A NIRS Brain Measuring Device was fitted onto each subject.

2) The subjects colored picture under each test condition, and testing devices were halted after a predetermined period of time.

3) The changes in cerebral blood flow were checked and compared for the respective test conditions.

• Results:

Cerebral blood flow which the oxygenated hemoglobin concentration increased and deoxygenated hemoglobin concentration decreased was confirmed under the Plasmacluster ions ON condition. This suggested that brain activation may have occurred since the change is observed when brain activity occurs.
It is thought that this contributes to the mechanism of the enhancing effectiveness on human work performance by the Plasmacluster technology that has previously been verified.


*Oxy-Hb：Hemoglobin with bound oxygen、give oxygen to brain tissue

*Deoxy-Hb：Hemoglobin after delivering oxygen、back to lungs and receive oxygen

Research Institutes That Provided Data for Sharp's Academic Marketing

Target

Testing and Verification Organization

Working mechanism of its enhancing effect on work performance

Kyushu Sangyo University, Department of Sport Science and Health, Faculty of Human Sciences

Working mechanism of inhibitory effects on viruses, fungi, and bacteria

Professor Gerhard Artmann, Aachen University of Applied Sciences, Germany

Working mechanism of inhibitory effects on allergens

Graduate School of Advanced Sciences of Matter, Hiroshima University

Working mechanism of skin moisturizing (water molecule coating) effect

Research Institute of Electrical Communication, Tohoku University

Efficacy proven in clinical trials

Kyushu Sangyo University, Department of Sport Science and Health, Faculty of Human Sciences

National Institute of Fitness and Sports in Kanoya

Shibaura Institute of Technology, College of Systems Engineering and Science, Department of Machinery and Control Systems

Littlesoftware Inc.

Dentsu ScienceJam Inc.

Graduate School of Medicine, University of Tokyo / Public Health Research Foundation

Faculty of Science and Engineering, Chuo University / Clinical Research Support Center, University Hospital, University of Tokyo

National Center of Tuberculosis and Lung Diseases, Georgia

Animal Clinical Research Foundation

Soiken Inc.

School of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Tokyo University of Technology

National Trust Co., Ltd. / HARG Treatment Center

Evaluation of effects on cells

Columbia University, Department of Medicine

Viruses

Kitasato Research Center of Environmental Sciences

Seoul National University

Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China

Kitasato Institute Medical Center Hospital

Retroscreen Virology, Ltd., UK

Shokukanken Inc.

University of Indonesia

Hanoi College of Technology, Vietnam National University, Vietnam

Institut Pasteur, Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam

National Research Center for the Control and Prevention of Infectious Diseases, Institute of Tropical Medicine, Nagasaki University

Department of Microbiology, Shimane University, Faculty of Medicine

Columbia University, Department of Medicine

Fungi

Ishikawa Health Service Association

University of Lübeck, Germany

Professor Gerhard Artmann, Aachen University of Applied Sciences, Germany

Japan Food Research Laboratories

Shokukanken Inc.

Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China

Biostir Inc.

Medical Mycology Research Center, Chiba University

Bacteria

Ishikawa Health Service Association

Shanghai Municipal Center for Disease Control and Prevention, China

Kitasato Research Center of Environmental Sciences

Kitasato Institute Medical Center Hospital

Dr. Melvin W. First, Professor Emeritus, Harvard School of Public Health, US

Animal Clinical Research Foundation

University of Lübeck, Germany

Professor Gerhard Artmann, Aachen University of Applied Sciences, Germany

Japan Food Research Laboratories

Shokukanken Inc.

Chest Disease Institute, Thailand

Biostir Inc.

Allergens

Graduate School of Advanced Sciences of Matter, Hiroshima University

Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Pathology, Graduate School of Medicine, Osaka City University

Safety

LSI Medience Corporation

Odors, pet smells

Boken Quality Evaluation Institute

Animal Clinical Research Foundation

Skin beautifying effects

School of Bioscience and Biotechnology, Tokyo University of Technology

Hair beautifying effects

Saticine Medical Co., Ltd.

C.T.C Japan Ltd.

Plant

Facility of Agriculture, Shizuoka University

Hazardous chemical substances

Sumika Chemical Analysis Service Ltd.

Indian Institutes of Technology Delhi

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 30 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2023 02:28:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
fermer