Sharp Corporation today signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with ENNOCONN Corporation (Headquarters: New Taipei City, Taiwan, CEO: Nelson Tsay, hereinafter referred to as "ENNOCONN"), a leading Taiwanese company in the field of industrial computers, to collaborate mainly in the smart retail sector across the Asian region.

ENNOCONN, renowned as a comprehensive supplier in the industrial computer sector, offers integrated cloud management services and industrial IoT expertise, in addition to robust resources in AI and automation technologies. Sharp boasts a global customer base with a diverse range of products and services, from Multi-Function Printers to PCs to retail solutions.

The partnership between the two companies aims to synergizing their technologies, products, and sales channels to pioneer fresh initiatives within the smart retail sector. In the initial phase, the focus will be on jointly developing services that combine POS systems, smart tags, and digital advertising etc. Additionally, plans are underway to conduct a PoC (Proof of Concept) in Taiwan, showcasing a seamless shopping experience bridging e-commerce and brick-and-mortar stores. Future endeavors include venturing alliance beyond retail into fields such as energy management for stores and commercial buildings, with expansion plans encompassing Japan and Southeast Asia, commencing from Taiwan.

Nelson Tsay, CEO of ENNOCONN, stated: "Today, brand manufacturers are facing issues such as short product life cycles, diversified customer demands, increasing new product development costs. ENNOCONN combining Sharp's brand and technical power as well as sales channel and services can improve the development efficiency of product and solution and increase its profitability. Both parties are assured to develop the new market rapidly with this strategic agreement."

Tetsuji Kawamura, Executive Officer and Head of the Smart Office Business Group at Sharp, stated: "Sharp is very honored to announce that we will be embarking on a deep strategic cooperation with ENNOCONN. This collaboration marks the joining of two leading companies in their respective fields that can more effectively drive new product development and market expansion, further enhancing our market competitiveness. By working together to drive integrated smart solutions, technological innovation, and market expansion, we will meet the growing demands of global and enterprise customers."

With the execution of this MOU, the two companies will cooperate to expand business areas that contribute to the development of DX and ESG by also actively utilizing AI and other advanced technologies.