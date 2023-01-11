Advanced search
    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report
Delayed Japan Exchange  -  12:18:35 2023-01-12 am EST
993.00 JPY   -1.00%
01/11Sharp : acquires "AA" in MSCI ESG Ratings
PU
01/05Sharp : Announces Launch of Flagship 4K TV, AQUOS XLED, in U.S. in Spring 2023
PU
2022Sharp at CES 2023
BU
Sharp : acquires "AA" in MSCI ESG Ratings

01/11/2023 | 11:20pm EST
Sharp Corporation (hereinafter "Sharp") has acquired a "AA" rating in the "MSCI ESG Ratings," an ESG rating of companies around the world by MSCI* of the United States. Its ESG initiatives and stance on information disclosure have been highly evaluated, and the results announced in December 2022 ended two ranks higher than the previous rating of "BBB" (announced in December 2021).

The "MSCI ESG Ratings" analyzes how well a company manages environment, social, and governance risks, and evaluates it on a seven-point scale from "AAA", the highest rank, to "CCC", the lowest rank.

Sharp has announced the execution of "Management Emphasizing on ESG" as our management policy, and are in the process of strengthening our efforts to "further strengthening our healthcare related business" through the use of digital technology, "contribution to carbon neutral" to achieve virtually zero greenhouse gas emission in 2050, "people-based Management" to foster a "young and lively corporate culture," and Innovate personnel, organization/function, and products/services from a global perspective to grow into a "true global company".

Under this management policy, it will continue to strengthen efforts on SDGs and ESG, contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, and realize a strong brand company "SHARP".

*Morgan Stanley Capital International, which provides financial services. Headquarters are in New York City, U.S.A.

Attachments

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:19:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 2 552 B 19 257 M 19 257 M
Net income 2023 16 525 M 125 M 125 M
Net Debt 2023 389 B 2 940 M 2 940 M
P/E ratio 2023 38,7x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 651 B 4 915 M 4 915 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,41x
EV / Sales 2024 0,39x
Nbr of Employees 47 941
Free-Float 33,9%
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 003,00 JPY
Average target price 847,27 JPY
Spread / Average Target -15,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Po-Hsuan Wu President, CEO & Representative Director
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Nakagawa Independent Director
Masahiro Okitsu Representative Director & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION4.02%4 829
SONY GROUP CORPORATION6.88%100 192
PANASONIC HOLDINGS CORPORATION-1.26%19 366
LG ELECTRONICS INC.9.60%13 057
DIXON TECHNOLOGIES (INDIA) LIMITED-5.10%2 722
CROMPTON GREAVES CONSUMER ELECTRICALS LIMITED0.24%2 627