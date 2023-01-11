Sharp : acquires "AA" in MSCI ESG Ratings

Sharp Corporation (hereinafter "Sharp") has acquired a "AA" rating in the "MSCI ESG Ratings," an ESG rating of companies around the world by MSCI* of the United States. Its ESG initiatives and stance on information disclosure have been highly evaluated, and the results announced in December 2022 ended two ranks higher than the previous rating of "BBB" (announced in December 2021).

The "MSCI ESG Ratings" analyzes how well a company manages environment, social, and governance risks, and evaluates it on a seven-point scale from "AAA", the highest rank, to "CCC", the lowest rank.

Sharp has announced the execution of "Management Emphasizing on ESG" as our management policy, and are in the process of strengthening our efforts to "further strengthening our healthcare related business" through the use of digital technology, "contribution to carbon neutral" to achieve virtually zero greenhouse gas emission in 2050, "people-based Management" to foster a "young and lively corporate culture," and Innovate personnel, organization/function, and products/services from a global perspective to grow into a "true global company".

Under this management policy, it will continue to strengthen efforts on SDGs and ESG, contribute to the realization of a sustainable society, and realize a strong brand company "SHARP".

*Morgan Stanley Capital International, which provides financial services. Headquarters are in New York City, U.S.A.