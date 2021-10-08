Sharp : and OPPO sign a cross license agreement and end global patent disputes

Today Sharp and OPPO announced the companies have reached an agreement on global cross patent licenses, including patents for communication technologies and covering sales of terminal products of both parties. The cross-licensing agreement also ends all ongoing litigation between the two companies worldwide.

The global patent dispute began in 2020. Both companies agree to dismiss the case following the signing of the cross-licensing agreement, which demonstrates the value of both companies' patent portfolios.

"Sharp views that this agreement reflects both parties respect the values of each intellectual property. While we license standard essential patents for communication technologies to various leading companies, we are pleased that with this agreement, we can update the value of our patent portfolio once again," said Mototaka Taneya, Executive Managing Officer, Corporate Research & Development BU President at Sharp.

"OPPO believes deeply in the value of innovation and highly respects intellectual property. We are pleased with the outcome that both companies resolve the global patent disputes in an amicable way. The cross-licensing agreement again recognizes OPPO's IP strength," said Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO.

■ About Sharp

Sharp, as a Japan's leading cell phone vendor, has been providing new-to-the-world mobile handsets that create people's new life styles. In addition, Sharp has been contributing for over 20 years to development of core technologies on mobile communication systems including 3G, 4G and 5G. Sharp's 3G/4G/5G SEP portfolios now include more than 6,000 patents which provide value to 3G/4G/5G products. Along with continuously innovating future mobile communication technologies, Sharp will pursue its vision - "Changing The World with 8K+5G and AIoT." Sharp is listed on Tokyo stock exchanges (TYO 6753).

■ About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 5 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.