  Homepage
  Equities
  Japan
  Japan Exchange
  Sharp Corporation
  News
  Summary
    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
Sharp : and OPPO sign a cross license agreement and end global patent disputes

10/08/2021 | 02:37am EDT
Today Sharp and OPPO announced the companies have reached an agreement on global cross patent licenses, including patents for communication technologies and covering sales of terminal products of both parties. The cross-licensing agreement also ends all ongoing litigation between the two companies worldwide.

The global patent dispute began in 2020. Both companies agree to dismiss the case following the signing of the cross-licensing agreement, which demonstrates the value of both companies' patent portfolios.

"Sharp views that this agreement reflects both parties respect the values of each intellectual property. While we license standard essential patents for communication technologies to various leading companies, we are pleased that with this agreement, we can update the value of our patent portfolio once again," said Mototaka Taneya, Executive Managing Officer, Corporate Research & Development BU President at Sharp.

"OPPO believes deeply in the value of innovation and highly respects intellectual property. We are pleased with the outcome that both companies resolve the global patent disputes in an amicable way. The cross-licensing agreement again recognizes OPPO's IP strength," said Adler Feng, Senior Director of Intellectual Property at OPPO.

About Sharp

Sharp, as a Japan's leading cell phone vendor, has been providing new-to-the-world mobile handsets that create people's new life styles. In addition, Sharp has been contributing for over 20 years to development of core technologies on mobile communication systems including 3G, 4G and 5G. Sharp's 3G/4G/5G SEP portfolios now include more than 6,000 patents which provide value to 3G/4G/5G products. Along with continuously innovating future mobile communication technologies, Sharp will pursue its vision - "Changing The World with 8K+5G and AIoT." Sharp is listed on Tokyo stock exchanges (TYO 6753).

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone - "Smiley Face" - in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS operating system and internet services like OPPO Cloud and OPPO+. OPPO operates in more than 50 countries and regions, with 6 Research Institutes and 5 R&D Centers worldwide, as well as an International Design Center in London. More than 40,000 of OPPO's employees are dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 08 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2021 06:36:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2022 2 538 B 22 680 M 22 680 M
Net income 2022 69 966 M 625 M 625 M
Net Debt 2022 338 B 3 022 M 3 022 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,7x
Yield 2022 2,38%
Capitalization 821 B 7 364 M 7 337 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,46x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 50 478
Free-Float 36,5%
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 1 344,00 JPY
Average target price 1 354,55 JPY
Spread / Average Target 0,78%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuaki Nomura Executive President, COO & Representative Director
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Nakagawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION-14.07%7 364
SONY GROUP CORPORATION13.71%129 438
PANASONIC CORPORATION5.54%26 371
LG ELECTRONICS INC.-8.15%17 246
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-11.58%13 106
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.-10.94%4 062