Based on good faith negotiations, Sharp Corporation ("Sharp") and Beijing Xiaomi Mobile Software Co., Ltd. ("Xiaomi") have reached an agreement on cross patent licenses relating to wireless communication technologies of both parties. The patent cross license agreement also ends the litigation in China that Sharp filed in September 2022.

Sharp has licensed standard essential patents for wireless communication technologies to many leading companies in the telecommunications equipment and automotive industries in Japan, the U.S.A., Europe, China, and South Korea＊. Sharp keeps expanding the number of licensees and continues to grant its standard essential patents licenses to any other parties under fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory conditions.

Sharp, as a Japan's leading cell phone vendor, has been providing new-to-the-world mobile handsets that create people's new life styles. In addition, Sharp has been contributing for over 20 years to development of core technologies on mobile communication systems including 3G, 4G and 5G. Sharp's 3G/4G/5G SEP portfolios now include more than 6,000 patents which provide value to 3G/4G/5G products. Sharp will continuously innovate future wireless communication technologies. Sharp is listed on Tokyo stock exchanges (TYO 6753).

