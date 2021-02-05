Sharp : may delay Q3 earnings release as it probes accounting at subsidiary

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp said on
Friday it may delay announcing its earnings for the three months
ended Dec. 31 as it carries out an investigation into possible
accounting irregularities at one of its units.
Sharp had announced the start of the investigation into
smartphone camera subsidiary, Kantatsu Co. in December.
The Japanese electronics manufacturer had been due to
announce earnings before Feb. 15.
Sharp also said that its largest shareholder Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry Ltd will see its stake in the
maker of screens, sensors and camera modules fall to 21.24% from
24.42% after ES Platform LP, a company owned by Hon Hai
employees, converted preferred shares into common stock.
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)