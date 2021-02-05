Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Sharp Corporation    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sharp : may delay Q3 earnings release as it probes accounting at subsidiary

02/05/2021 | 02:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp said on Friday it may delay announcing its earnings for the three months ended Dec. 31 as it carries out an investigation into possible accounting irregularities at one of its units.

Sharp had announced the start of the investigation into smartphone camera subsidiary, Kantatsu Co. in December.

The Japanese electronics manufacturer had been due to announce earnings before Feb. 15.

Sharp also said that its largest shareholder Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Ltd will see its stake in the maker of screens, sensors and camera modules fall to 21.24% from 24.42% after ES Platform LP, a company owned by Hon Hai employees, converted preferred shares into common stock.

(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HON HAI PRECISION INDUSTRY CO., LTD. -2.15% 114 End-of-day quote.23.91%
SHARP CORPORATION 2.19% 2283 End-of-day quote.45.97%
All news about SHARP CORPORATION
02/04SHARP : may delay Q3 earnings release as it probes accounting at subsidiary
RE
01/24Japanese shares track U.S. futures higher, tech leads gains
RE
01/21Japan's Nikkei retreats from 30-year high as corporate earnings loom
RE
01/14SHARP : Installs Solar Power Systems on Rooftops of Two MinebeaMitsumi Plants in..
PU
2020Japan shares end near three-decade high after Trump signs stimulus bill
RE
2020Japan stocks rise on U.S. stimulus, vaccine hopes; Sharp shares drop
RE
2020SHARP : Builds Mega Solar Power Plant in Binh Dinh Province, Vietnam
PU
2020SHARP : NEC Solutions intros UHD displays
AQ
2020SHARP : Develops 8K Real-time VVC Decoder, a World First
PU
2020SHARP : NEC Display introduces large format series
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 342 B 22 183 M 22 183 M
Net income 2021 51 849 M 491 M 491 M
Net Debt 2021 508 B 4 806 M 4 806 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,4x
Yield 2021 0,77%
Capitalization 1 395 B 13 227 M 13 206 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,81x
EV / Sales 2022 0,78x
Nbr of Employees 52 876
Free-Float 38,4%
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 250,00 JPY
Last Close Price 2 283,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target -21,2%
Spread / Average Target -45,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -73,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuaki Nomura Executive President, COO & Representative Director
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Hse Tung Lue Outside Director
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION45.97%13 227
SONY CORPORATION13.27%125 163
PANASONIC CORPORATION21.25%31 860
LG ELECTRONICS INC.16.67%25 352
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION32.77%19 030
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.9.98%4 924
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ