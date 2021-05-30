Sharp : to Install Large-scale Solar Power System on Rooftop of Major Tire Plant in Thailand

Completed solar power system (image)

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)*1will be installing a roof-mounted solar power system at a plant of one of Thailand's major tire manufacturers, the Deestone Group*2. With an output of approximately 4.99 MW-dc, it will be one of the largest capacity*3plant rooftop solar power installations that SESJ has built in Thailand.

The new solar power system will be installed on the rooftop of a passenger vehicle tire plant of Svizz-One Corporation Ltd.*4, a manufacturing base of the Deestone Group located in Nakhon Pathom Province, central Thailand. SESJ will handle the engineering, procurement, and construction of the system. Completion and start of operations are scheduled for the end of March 2022.

The system's annual power-generation capacity is estimated to be approximately 7,293 MWh. Using all of that generated electricity at the plant will equate to a reduction in greenhouse gases of roughly 2,326 t-CO2/year.

The Deestone Group is pushing forward with a plan to install solar power systems at its other manufacturing bases in Thailand. SESJ will support the Deestone Group in achieving its goals for reducing CO2emissions through the engineering, procurement, and construction of optimal solar power systems.

SESJ remains committed to spreading the use of renewable energy around the world.

