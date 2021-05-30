Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Japan
  4. Japan Exchange
  5. Sharp Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    6753   JP3359600008

SHARP CORPORATION

(6753)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Sharp : to Install Large-scale Solar Power System on Rooftop of Major Tire Plant in Thailand

05/30/2021 | 11:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Completed solar power system (image)

Sharp Energy Solutions Corporation (SESJ)*1will be installing a roof-mounted solar power system at a plant of one of Thailand's major tire manufacturers, the Deestone Group*2. With an output of approximately 4.99 MW-dc, it will be one of the largest capacity*3plant rooftop solar power installations that SESJ has built in Thailand.

The new solar power system will be installed on the rooftop of a passenger vehicle tire plant of Svizz-One Corporation Ltd.*4, a manufacturing base of the Deestone Group located in Nakhon Pathom Province, central Thailand. SESJ will handle the engineering, procurement, and construction of the system. Completion and start of operations are scheduled for the end of March 2022.

The system's annual power-generation capacity is estimated to be approximately 7,293 MWh. Using all of that generated electricity at the plant will equate to a reduction in greenhouse gases of roughly 2,326 t-CO2/year.

The Deestone Group is pushing forward with a plan to install solar power systems at its other manufacturing bases in Thailand. SESJ will support the Deestone Group in achieving its goals for reducing CO2emissions through the engineering, procurement, and construction of optimal solar power systems.

SESJ remains committed to spreading the use of renewable energy around the world.

Location

Output

(module
capacity)

Annual power
generation
capacity
(estimate)

Avoided
greenhouse gas
emissions
(estimate)

Start of
operation

Tire plant of Svizz-One
Corporation Ltd. in the
Deestone Group (Nakhon
Pathom Province, Thailand)

Approx. 4.99
MW-dc

Approx. 7,293
MWh/year

Approx. 2,326
t-CO2/year
(equivalent)

End of March
2022


*1 SESJ is a subsidiary of Sharp Corporation, specializing in energy solutions, such as the sales of PV systems and the installation of electrical equipment.
Headquarters: Yao, Osaka Prefecture; President: Hiroshi Sasaoka

*2 A major Thai-owned tire manufacturer based in Thailand.

*3 As of May 31, 2021.

*4 Svizz-One manufactures radial tires for the Deestone Group.

Disclaimer

Sharp Corporation published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 03:03:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about SHARP CORPORATION
05/30SHARP  : to Install Large-scale Solar Power System on Rooftop of Major Tire Plan..
PU
05/17SHARP  : NEC Display Solutions introduces laser projector
AQ
05/12Australia's Rex hopes $30 fares lure passengers to Sydney-Melbourne route
RE
05/11Japanese shares fall on weak Wall Street finish, BOJ's absence
RE
05/11Sharp's net profit quadruples in FY 2020 amid economic recovery
AQ
05/06SHARP  : NEC upgrades P series of large format displays
AQ
04/30SHARP  : NEC Display Solutions upgrades P Series large format displays with Ultr..
AQ
04/28SHARP  : 4 Sharp Products Win iF Design Award 2021
PU
04/14SHARP  : Smartphone and Theater Bar System Win 2021 Red Dot Design Award
PU
04/08SHARP  : NEC Display Solutions adds 4K to E-Series of displays
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 368 B 21 589 M 21 589 M
Net income 2021 50 581 M 461 M 461 M
Net Debt 2021 518 B 4 724 M 4 724 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,0x
Yield 2021 1,23%
Capitalization 1 257 B 11 437 M 11 459 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,75x
EV / Sales 2022 0,63x
Nbr of Employees 52 876
Free-Float 33,4%
Chart SHARP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Sharp Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARP CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 1 442,73 JPY
Last Close Price 2 058,00 JPY
Spread / Highest target 11,8%
Spread / Average Target -29,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -67,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Cheng Wu Tai Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Katsuaki Nomura Executive President, COO & Representative Director
Mototaka Taneya Managing Executive Officer, GM-R&D Business
Yasuo Himeiwa Independent Outside Director
Yutaka Nakagawa Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARP CORPORATION31.59%11 437
SONY GROUP CORPORATION6.66%123 685
PANASONIC CORPORATION5.54%26 673
LG ELECTRONICS INC.12.22%23 242
TCL TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION14.69%17 273
XIAMEN INTRETECH INC.10.51%5 102