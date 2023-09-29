Sharp is constantly working to achieve management that emphasizes ESG, and here, visitors will be able to view and experience a variety of initiatives aimed at creating, storing, and saving energy that form the key pillars of our business activities. We will also introduce specific examples of Sharp's efforts to achieve our goal of carbon neutrality.

• Zinc-air flow battery (reference exhibit)

Introducing the concept of the zinc-air flow battery, a next-generation energy storage technology that uses zinc as a base metal*1, providing large capacity and a high degree of safety.

• "LC-LH" indoor photovoltaic device (reference exhibit)

Prototype models equipped with LC-LH, which won the Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Award at CEATEC Award 2022, will be on display. We will introduce its features and application examples in preparation for start of mass production at an LCD plant scheduled for this fiscal year.

• "BLACKSOLAR ZERO" residential solar cell module

Introducing our flagship solar cell module for residential use, which achieves high load capacity through miniaturization and higher efficiency, and also features a design that blends beautifully with roof designs.

• "V2H*2System" EV-linked integrated generation/storage system (reference exhibit)

Introducing Sharp's efforts in the area of V2H systems, in which electric vehicles, solar power systems, and storage battery systems work together to expand the range of renewable energy utilization in the home.

• Visible-light-driven photocatalytic materials and their application products; air quality improvement solutions

Exhibit of products utilizing photocatalysts, presenting applications to meet a wide range of needs, including antibacterial and antiviral effects, reducing food loss by preserving freshness, and breaking down hazardous gases.

• "ePoster"

Introducing a color model of an electronic paper display that can maintain the screen content with zero watts (0W) power consumption*3. Experience the expressive power and thinness and lightness of Sharp's ePoster, which delivers energy savings and exemplifies the digital transformation (DX) of signage.

• "Click Display" (industry first*4/reference exhibit)

A unique transparent flexible sensor sheet that distinguishes between "touch" and "press." Experience a universal UI that is easy to use and provides excellent operability for everyone.

• Outdoor low-power-consumption reflective LCD signage (reference exhibit)

On display is the world's largest*590-inch reflective LCD signage that features high visibility even outdoors while consuming minimal power. Visitors will see examples of how reflective LCDs are used, including integrated solar- and battery-powered models.

• "COCORO POWER" residential PPA*6service

Introducing COCORO POWER, a PPA service for newly built homes that allows owners to install solar power systems and storage batteries with no initial cost and use the electricity generated on demand on a flat-rate basis.

• "COCORO ENERGY Eco Membership" taking advantage of environmental value trading

Sharp will introduce a service that converts CO2emissions that can be reduced by the user's own consumption of electricity generated by photovoltaic power into "environmental value" and returns that value to the user.

• VPP*7/DR services*8

Introducing Sharp's current status and future efforts regarding VPP and DR services, which are expected to find wide application when using distributed energy resources.