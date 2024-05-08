AQUOS R9 (from left: Green, white)

Sharp Corporation will introduce the high-end AQUOS R9 smartphone to the market in the summer of 2024 as a global model. In addition to advanced processing features that enable users to fully enjoy contents and a high-image-quality camera from Leica Camera AG (headquarters: Wetzlar, Germany), audio sound power and display brightness are greatly improved. Sales will be planned to begin this summer*2in Japan as well as in Taiwan, Indonesia, and Singapore.

This unit is equipped with the latest high-performance Snapdragon®7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor and 12GB RAM memory capacity, approximately 1.5 times*3larger than its predecessor model. Even when running multiple apps that use large amounts of data such as games and videos, high-performance is maintained, enabling users to enjoy content comfortably with smooth movement.

The camera is supervised by Leica Camera AG of Germany. It features a large 1/1.55-inch image sensor and a Leica Hektor camera lens. It also supports optical image stabilizer (OIS), enabling users to take crisp, clear photos even at night when blurring tends to occur. Even when the subject is momentarily behind objects, the auto focus will continue tracking, allowing image capture without missing the opportunity for a good shot even in situations where the subject is moving.

In addition, users can enjoy a realistic viewing experience with powerful sound achieved by the largest stereo speakers in the history of AQUOS smartphones plus a 240-Hz refresh*4Pro IGZO OLED display. Screen brightness has been greatly improved, making it easier to see the display even outdoors or in front of sunlit windows. Also, it features an AI-powered function (GenAI) that summarizes and displays voice messages. Users can check whether action is required at a glance without having to listening to the recording.

Product name Brand name Release date (Japan) Smartphone AQUOS R9 Starting mid-July 2024

■ Outstanding Features

1. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon®7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor and a generous 12GB RAM, enabling users to enjoy content comfortably with smooth operation

2. Camera is supervised by Leica Camera AG. Equipped with a 1/1.55-inch image sensor and Leica Hektor camera lens, it also supports optical image stabilizer

3. Adopts the largest stereo speakers in AQUOS history plus Pro IGZO OLED display. Audio power and display brightness are greatly increased

*1 In terms of the size of speaker box enclosures mounted on the upper part (earpiece side) and the lower part (mouthpiece side) of AQUOS smartphones. *2 This news release contains information intended for the Japanese domestic market. Release dates and device specifications will vary depending on the country and region where the product is sold. *3 Compared to the AQUOS R8 model introduced in the summer of 2023. *4 In apps with smooth high-speed display and game settings registered in the gaming menu turned on, the display is updated 120 times per second while a black screen is inserted between frames. When these settings are turned off, the display state changes four times as fast (the display state changes 60 times per second) to achieve 240 times per second. Depending on specifications on the application side, 4X speed (240-Hz) display may not be available.

■ Main Features

1. Equipped with the latest Snapdragon®7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform processor and a generous 12GB RAM, enabling users to enjoy content comfortably with smooth operation

In addition to the latest high-performance processor, the AQUOS R9 is equipped with a generous 12GB RAM, approximately 1.5 times more than predecessor models. Even when running games and video applications while switching among multiple apps such as SNS and Web browsers, smooth, comfortable operation continues. In scenes where more advanced processing is required such as graphic displays needing high data capacity, up to 8GB ROM is converted to virtual memory*5, making it possible to provide additional RAM capacity. Also internal vapor chamber cooling is used for the first time in an AQUOS smartphone that diffuses heat by circulating liquid and vapor inside. Comfortable performance continues even in situations with high processor loads such as long-duration video shooting.

*5 When an operation exceeds the amount of RAM available (insufficient memory), data that is not currently in use is transferred to a dedicated area in storage, freeing up additional RAM capacity.

2. Camera is supervised by Leica Camera AG. Equipped with a 1/1.55-inch image sensor and Leica Hektor camera lens, it also supports optical image stabilizer

The high-image-quality camera supervised by Leica Camera AG is equipped with a large 1/1.55-inch image sensor and supports optical image stabilizer. Users can shoot without blur even in dark locations. Features AF that predicts movement and tracks the subject even when hidden behind something, and enables image capture without missing an opportunity for the best shot even in scenes where objects such as playground equipment in a park might be blocking the subject. Video functions feature a Cinematic Mode that allows users to shoot with a sense of perspective and a Night Video Mode that can record bright images even at night. It also supports hybrid stabilizer that uses both electronic image stabilizer and optical image stabilizer, allowing users to shoot videos with less blurring and a greater sense of stability.

3. Adopts the largest stereo speakers in AQUOS history plus Pro IGZO OLED display. Audio power and display brightness are greatly increased

The largest speakers of any AQUOS smartphone are placed on the top and bottom of the unit. To prevent the individual audio outputs from interfering with each other, a box structure has been adopted in which the speakers are isolated from the mechanisms inside the unit to achieve powerful yet clear stereo sound. In addition, it supports Qualcomm®Snapdragon SoundTMto deliver a lossless audio experience, enabling users to enjoy music with high sound quality equivalent to CD audio even when using wireless earphones*6. Also features the Pro IGZO OLED display that provides a smooth and beautiful display with up to a 240-Hz refresh rate. The brightness of the screen has been greatly improved, making the display easier to see even in bright sunlight.

*6 Requires earphones compatible with Qualcomm®Snapdragon SoundTM.

■ Other Features

• Generative AI (GenAI) summarizes voice messages

AI summarizes and displays voice messages to save users from having to listen to phone messages.

• All-new design

The phone's revamped design was supervised by Miyake Design founded by renowned designer Kazushige Miyake. The freely curving line surrounding the camera is neither circle nor square and gives the phone both simplicity and impact. The frame employs recycled aluminum to make it both beautiful and green.

• In addition to waterproofing and dust resistance, provides shock resistance conforming to MIL-STD-810*7standards

*7 Conforms to MIL-STD-810G/MIL-STD-810H standards established by the US Department of Defense:

• Waterproofing (immersion): test of immersion in water approximately 1.5 m deep for 30 minutes

• Waterproofing (raindrops): test in which water droplets are dripped from a height of 1 m for 15 minutes

• Shock resistance (dropping): product is dropped in 26 angles from a height of 1.22 m onto plywood material

• Vibration resistance (not operating): test consists of vibrating for 60 minutes at 10 to 500-Hz while not operating; vertical axis (acceleration: 1.04 G); transversal axis (acceleration: 0.2 G), and longitudinal axis (acceleration 0.74 G)

• High-temperature storage (static): high temperature storage test resting undisturbed at 63°C for 72 hours

• Low-temperature storage (static): Continuous low-temperature storage test for 72 hours with temperature changing from -33°C to -25°

• Temperature endurance (temperature shock): test of changing temperature from -21°C to +50°C in three cycles of 30 minutes each. Performance of this product has been confirmed in a test environment and does not constitute a guarantee that all functions will work in all situations during actual use. In addition, Sharp does not guarantee no damage or no malfunction against all impacts.

■ Main Specifications (for Japan)

Product name Smartphone Brand name AQUOS R9 Operating system AndroidTM14 Size/weight Measurement in progress CPU Snapdragon®7+ Gen 3 Mobile Platform 2.8-GHz＋2.6-GHz＋1.9-GHz octa-core Built-in memory RAM 12GB/ROM 256GB Display Approx. 6.5-inch full HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) Pro IGZO OLED display;

1 to 240-Hz variable refresh rate Rear-facing camera Standard camera Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.3 million; CMOS F1.9 lens [wide angle 84°; focal length: 23 mm*8equivalent] Optical image stabilizer Wide-angle camera Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.3 million; CMOS

F2.2 lens [super wide angle 122°; focal length: 13 mm*8equivalent] Front-facing cameras Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.3 million; CMOS

F2.2 lens [wide angle 84°; focal length: 23 mm*8equivalent] Wi-Fi® IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be Bluetooth® Ver.5.4 Battery capacity 5,000-mAh (standard capacity of built-in battery)*9 Waterproof/dustproof/shockproof IPX5/IPX8/IP6X/MIL-STD-810G Biometric authentication Facial recognition (mask compatible), fingerprint authentication Other functions Osaifu-Keitai®, NFC nanoSIM＋eSIM DSDV compatible, microSD card compatible