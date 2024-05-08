AQUOS wish4 (from left: Blue, white, black)

Sharp Corporation will introduce the new AQUOS wish4 smartphone this summer as a global model. The display is larger and shatter-resistant, and battery life is greatly improved. This model fits the lifestyles of a wide range of ages, with enhanced functions assuring for those who are new to smartphones. Sales will be planned to begin this summer*2in Japan as well as in Taiwan and Singapore.

This model features a large approximately 6.6-inch display. This large and easy-to-read display makes it more convenient to use for learning and research purposes. The screen uses reinforced glass that has passed a drop test on concrete, and so resists shattering even if accidentally dropped on the street or sidewalk. The body also conforms to standards for waterproofing, dustproofing, and shock resistance*3based on the MIL-STD-810H standards, and can be used in everyday life without hesitation.

In addition, its large 5,000-mAh battery delivers long battery life. It is also provided with a nuisance call function that allows the user to block calls from suspicious phone numbers. This rich suite of functions makes the AQUOS wish4 ideal for worry-free use across a wide range of ages.

The high-quality camera with approximately 50.1 million pixels is equipped with our proprietary AQUOS ProPix lite image quality engine. Night scenes and portraits can be captured crisply and clearly. It also supports AI Auto which automatically selects the shooting mode according to the subject and scene, and a phase-difference AF function enables easy focusing in dark places.

This model adopts natural-looking colors in a rounded design with a smooth, comfortable hand texture. In consideration of the environment, the housing uses approximately 60% recycled plastic materials.

Product name Brand name Release date (Japan) Smartphone AQUOS wish4 Starting early July 2024

■ Outstanding Features

1. Large size approximately 6.6-inch display adopting reinforced glass that is shatter-resistant even if accidentally dropped on concrete. The main unit is waterproof, dustproof, and provides shock resistance conforming to MIL-STD-810H standards

2. Long battery life thanks to a built-in high-capacity 5,000-mAh battery

3. Proprietary AQUOS ProPix lite image quality engine enables crisp, clear shots of night views and portraits using the high-quality camera of approximately 50.1 million pixels

*1 Test for shock resistance (dropping): Product is dropped in 26 angles from a height of 1.22 m onto concrete surface. Does not guarantee no damage or no failure against all shocks. *2 This news release contains information intended for the Japanese domestic market. Release dates and device specifications will vary depending on the country and region where the product is sold. *3 Tests were conducted for compliance under 18 procedures detailed in procurement standards (MIL-STD-810H) established by the US Department of Defense: Waterproofing (immersion); Waterproofing (raindrops); Dustproofing (sand and dust ingress); Shock resistance (dropping); Vibration resistance; Moisture resistance (humidity); High-temperature storage (static); Thermal resistance; High-temperature storage (fluctuating), High-temperature operation (static), High-temperature operation (fluctuating); Low-temperature operation; Low-temperature storage, Thermal endurance (temperature shock); Low-pressure storage; Low-voltage operation; Icing/Freezing Rain (condensation); and Freeze/Thaw (freezing). Performance of this product has been confirmed in a test environment and does not constitute a guarantee that all functions will work in all situations during actual use. Does not guarantee no damage or no failure against all shocks.

■ Main Features

1．Large size approximately 6.6-inch display adopting reinforced glass that is shatter-resistant even if accidentally dropped on concrete. The main unit is waterproof, dustproof, and provides shock resistance conforming to MIL-STD-810H standards

The display is built with reinforced glass and has passed a drop test on concrete road surfaces. It is strong enough to be shatter-resistant even if accidentally dropped while on the go. The large screen is convenient for study and learning as well as web browsing, and text can be displayed in a large and easy-to-read size.

The body is compliant with the US Department of Defense's MIL-STD-810H procurement standards. It is waterproof and dustproof, resistant to high- and low-temperature environments and impacts, and can be used in everyday life without hesitation. In addition, even if it gets dirty, it can be cleaned with hand soap*4or an alcohol-based antiseptic wipe.

*4 According to Sharp's own cleaning tests. Tests were performed using a household foaming soap made by a Japanese company. Not all hand soaps are guaranteed to be safe to use.

2．Long battery life thanks to a built-in high-capacity 5,000-mAh battery

This model is equipped with a 5,000-mAh battery, the highest capacity in the AQUOS wish series. It can be used with confidence while on the go when it is difficult to charge. After being fully charged, it can be used for a week with one hour of usage a day*5.

*5 Estimated value based on Sharp proprietary standards assuming approximately one hour of use per day and approximately 23 hours on standby, with usage mainly for sending and receiving calls and messages. Time may be shortened depending on the actual usage situation.

3．Proprietary AQUOS ProPix lite image quality engine enables crisp, clear shots of night views and portraits using the high-quality camera of approximately 50.1 million pixels

The proprietary ProPix lite image quality engine is paired with a camera of approximately 50.1 million pixels that increases the amount of light by approximately 31%*6compared to the predecessor model, enabling beautiful shots of night views and portraits with objects in the background blurred. It also supports AI Auto which automatically selects the shooting mode according to the subject and scene, and phase-difference AF which quickly focuses in dark settings. The front camera also supports HDR photography, and combined with a Floating Shutter that can shift the shutter button to an easy-to-press position on the screen, users can enjoy shooting self-portraits with more beautiful image quality than ever before.

*6 Compared to the AQUOS wish3 model introduced in 2023.

■ Other Features

• Enhanced functions that can be used with confidence across a wide range of ages

This model can be switched to Junior Mode that supports Google Family Links to enable control of smartphone overuse by children, and Easy Mode which can display larger and thicker text that is easier for the senior generation to read. It also includes a function to deal with nuisance calls, and when an incoming call is from a number not registered in the user's phone book, it enables the user to check the caller name and relevance with automatic audio notification before answering.

• All-new design

The phone's revamped design was supervised by Miyake Design founded by renowned designer Kazushige Miyake. The freely curving line surrounding the camera is neither circle nor square and gives the phone both simplicity and impact. Features high durability with a soft, rounded form.

• Uses environment-caring base materials

In addition to using approximately 60% recycled plastic materials for the main unit housing, the side keys use 100% recycled aluminum. Paint on the main unit is a low-VOC paint that reduces volatile organic compound content, a cause of air pollution.

■ Main Specifications (for Japan)

Product name Smartphone Brand name AQUOS wish4 Operating system AndroidTM14 Size/weight Measurement in progress CPU MediaTekTMDimensity®700 octa-core 2.2-GHz×2 + 2-GHz×6 Built-in memory RAM 4GB、ROM 64GB Display Approx. 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display Rear-facing camera Effective pixel count: Approx. 50.1 million; CMOS F1.8 lens [wide angle 79°; focal length: 25 mm*7equivalent] Front-facing cameras Effective pixel count: Approx. 8 million; CMOS

F2.0 lens [super wide angle 78°; focal length: 26 mm*7equivalent] Wi-Fi® IEEE802.11a/b/g/n/ac Bluetooth® Ver.5.3 Battery capacity 5,000-mAh (standard capacity of built-in battery)*8 Waterproof/dustproof/shockproof IPX5/IPX8/IP6X/MIL-STD-810H Biometric authentication Fingerprint authentication/facial recognition (mask compatible) Other function Osaifu-Keitai®, NFC