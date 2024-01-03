Official SHARP CORPORATION press release

Sharp Corporation will participate in CES 2024, which is one of the largest and most influential tech events in the world. Based on the slogan “Toward the Future for a Better Life,” Sharp will broadly promote a variety of world-class technologies in the global marketplace by introducing our innovative proprietary technologies.

Highlights

Smart Living

Technologies that reduce various worries at home and make lives richer and more comfortable

A virtual docent (explainer bot) powered by CE-LLM*1 (Communication Edge-LLM) edge AI technology being developed by Sharp will introduce the exhibit through natural, interactive conversation. Also, in addition to a high Speed Oven that features greatly reduced cooking times thanks to proprietary heating technology and optimal control of the heat source, this exhibit will feature hair dryers and upright vacuum cleaners that combine low noise and high power. Smart Industry

Ideas to provide speed and efficiency to industries

This exhibit features camera technology that supports XR technology, in addition to visual representations of conversations and ideas in business settings using XR*2 glasses and AI, and information display to support daily life scenarios such as wardrobe coordination suggestions. Also, an AI Olfactory Sensor, developed by adapting display substrate technologies, enables sensing smells by mimicking living organisms, and an IMS (ion mobility spectrometry) gas analysis device using an atmospheric electron release element will be on display. Sustainability

Technologies that produce renewable energies of the future and address environmental issues by improving power efficiency

Reflective LCD signage for outdoor and ePoster color electronic paper displays featuring low power consumption will be exhibited. Sharp will also introduce the indoor photovoltaic device LC-LH that use indoor light and offer high power generating efficiency and can supply power to IoT devices. A TV Remote Control with LC-LH device will also be shown.

Location of Sharp booth: 17229, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center (Nevada, USA)

Exhibit dates and time: January 9 to 12, 2024 (Tuesday to Friday); Hours: 10am-6pm

For details: Dates and Hours (ces.tech)

*1 In response to questions from users, it provides smooth, natural conversation and interaction by immediately judging whether to handle the question using edge AI such as a local LLM or a cloud-based AI such as Chat GPT. *2 Extended reality/cross reality: Technology to create new experiences through the fusion of the real world and virtual worlds.

