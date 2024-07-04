Sharp Corporation will hold Sharp Tech-Day '24 Innovation Showcase at the Tokyo International Forum (Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo) on September 17 and 18, 2024.

This follows Sharp Tech-Day, the company's first large-scale technology exhibition held in November 2023, where visitors experienced the Sharp technologies driving the company's medium to long term growth. The 2024 event will feature solutions realized as "Next Innovations" which Sharp is developing in fields such as AI, EV (electric vehicles), green energy, industry, and communication as well as innovative technologies.

In addition to the innovation-themed exhibits, Sharp Tech-Day '24 will have sessions introducing "Next Innovation" insights and technology applications, joint programs with startup companies, and opportunities for job-seeking students to learn about careers with Sharp. More information will be available at Sharp Tech-Day special website.

Sharp strives to hold and take part in events with contributing to sutainablity. In this event, Sharp aims to reduce CO 2 emissions and waste from all processes, from event set-up to dismantling by 40%*1.

■ Date/time: Tuesday, September 17, 2024, 13:30-19:00 (entry close: 18:30)

Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 10:00-17:00 (entry close: 16:30)

■ Venue: Tokyo International Forum (3-5-1 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo)

Reception: Lobby Gallery, B1 floor, Glass Building

■ How to register: Register in advance (no admission fee) at the website below.

Access Sharp Tech-Day special for more information and pre-registration,

https://global.sharp/techday/

*1 Compared to Sharp Tech-Day '23 (November 10 to 12, 2023).

■ Main Planned Exhibits

Zone Outline Next Innovation AI Sharp's direction for AI implementation, and Sharp technologies for applying AI to a range of business fields, such as edge AI technology, CE-LLM*2 Smart Life & Energy Technologies that will change fields such as smart homes, healthcare, and energy through AI. Next Communication Examples of energizing industries in public and private spaces by combining communication technologies and AI. Smart Office & Industry AI technologies and solutions that provide new value in workplaces such as offices and factories, and mobility spaces.

*2 Communication Edge-LLM. In response to an inquiry from a user, CE-LLM instantly determines whether to answer using cloud AI such as ChatGPT, or to answer using a local LLM (large language model) inside the edge device for providing smooth and natural conversation.

• The information above is subject to change.

■ Other Sessions