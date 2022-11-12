Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. SharpLink Gaming Ltd.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SBET   IL0010826191

SHARPLINK GAMING LTD.

(SBET)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-11-11 pm EST
0.7043 USD   +8.79%
11/10SharpLink Gaming to Sell Legacy Telecoms Business to Entrypoint
MT
11/10Entrypoint Systems 2004 Ltd has signed a Share and Asset Purchase Agreement to acquire Legacy Mer Telecommunications Systems business of SharpLink Gaming Ltd./MTS IntegraTRAK, Inc. from SharpLink Gaming Ltd. for $1 million.
CI
11/09SharpLink Gaming Ltd. Appoints Dave Abbott as Chief Technology Officer
CI
SHARPLINK GAMING INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SharpLink Gaming Ltd. - SBET

11/12/2022 | 10:45am EST
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of SportsHub Games Network, Inc. to SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (“the Company”) (NasdaqCM: SBET). Under the terms of the proposed transaction, SportsHub shareholders will receive an aggregate of 3.67 million ordinary shares of SharpLink in exchange for all outstanding capital stock of SportsHub. KSF is seeking to determine whether the merger and the process that led to it are adequate and fair to the Company’s shareholders.

If you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-sbet/ to learn more.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


Business Wire 2022
All news about SHARPLINK GAMING LTD.
10/26SharpLink Gaming Ltd. Now Authorized to Provide Sports Betting Conversion and Marketing..
CI
10/20Sharplink Gaming Investor Alert By T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SharpLink Gamin..
PR
10/07Sharplink Gaming : INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS - Form 6-K
PU
10/07SharpLink Gaming Ltd. Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
09/13SharpLink Gaming Announces Results of 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
AQ
09/11Sharplink Gaming Investor Alert By T : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates SharpLink Gamin..
BU
09/08SharpLink Gaming Agrees to Acquire SportsHub Games Network in All-Stock Deal
MT
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 4,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -55,6 M - -
Net cash 2021 6,59 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -0,67x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 15,7 M 15,7 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 12,3x
Nbr of Employees 53
Free-Float 44,8%
Chart SHARPLINK GAMING LTD.
Duration : Period :
SharpLink Gaming Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHARPLINK GAMING LTD.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Robert Phythian President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert M. DeLucia Chief Financial Officer
Joseph Housman Chairman
Mike Szahaj Vice President-Technology
Christopher Nicholas Chief Operating Officer & Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARPLINK GAMING LTD.-73.42%16
ACCENTURE PLC-30.02%182 780
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-11.30%150 587
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION7.12%129 444
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.1.07%103 388
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.83%81 747