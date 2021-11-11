SharpLink Gaming Announces Rescheduling of Management's Corporate Update Webcast from Wednesday, November 17, 2021 to Wednesday, December 15, 2021 MORE

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 11, 2021 - SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of game-changing technological solutions and experienced-based services for the U.S. online sports betting industry, today announced that its Corporate Update Webcast, originally scheduled to occur on Wednesday, November 17, 2021 beginning at 11:30 AM ET, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, December 15, 2021 beginning at 11:30 AM ET.

The rescheduling of the event to be hosted by SharpLink CEO Rob Phythian and key members of the Company's leadership is due to an unanticipated scheduling conflict. Investors and analysts are encouraged to submit questions they would like management to address on the December 15 webcast via email to [email protected] no later than Friday, December 10, 2021 at 5:00 PM ET.

REVISED EVENT DETAILS:

Webcast Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Time: 11:30 AM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Central Time)

Webcast Link: SharpLink Corporate Update Webcast

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion Platform delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming sector. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting industry, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the effects of the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) and future measures taken by authorities in the countries in which we operate on our operations, the demand for our products and our customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

