  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sharps Compliance Corp.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SMED   US8200171010

SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.

(SMED)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-12 pm EDT
8.440 USD   +196.14%
07/12SHARPS COMPLIANCE INVESTOR ALERT BY THE FORMER ATTORNEY GENERAL OF LOUISIANA : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Sharps Compliance Corp. - SMED
BU
07/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care Stocks Drop on Tuesday
MT
07/12SECTOR UPDATE : Health Care
MT
SHARPS COMPLIANCE INVESTOR ALERT by the Former Attorney General of Louisiana: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates Adequacy of Price and Process in Proposed Sale of Sharps Compliance Corp. - SMED

07/12/2022 | 11:13pm EDT
Former Attorney General of Louisiana Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq. and the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) are investigating the proposed sale of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NasdaqCM: SMED) to an affiliate of Aurora Capital Partners. Under the terms of the proposed transaction, shareholders of Sharps will receive only $8.75 in cash for each share of Sharps that they own. KSF is seeking to determine whether this consideration and the process that led to it are adequate, or whether the consideration undervalues the Company.

If you believe that this transaction undervalues the Company and/or if you would like to discuss your legal rights regarding the proposed sale, you may, without obligation or cost to you, e-mail or call KSF Managing Partner Lewis S. Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com) toll free at any time at 855-768-1857, or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqcm-smed/ to learn more.

Please note that the merger is structured as a tender offer, such that time may be of the essence.

To learn more about KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General, visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 65,5 M - -
Net income 2022 -1,06 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -149x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 164 M 164 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,50x
Capi. / Sales 2023 2,46x
Nbr of Employees 191
Free-Float 81,6%
Sharps Compliance Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 8,44 $
Average target price 8,13 $
Spread / Average Target -3,73%
Managers and Directors
William Patrick Mulloy President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Eric T. Bauer Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sharon R. Gabrielson Chairman
Gregory C. Davis Vice President-Operations
Parris H. Holmes Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.-60.03%55
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-8.18%32 168
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.-31.97%8 579
STERICYCLE, INC.-25.20%4 060
CASELLA WASTE SYSTEMS, INC.-13.65%3 809
ZHEFU HOLDING GROUP CO., LTD.-32.87%3 699