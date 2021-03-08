Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Sharps Compliance Corp.    SMED

SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.

(SMED)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company's 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium

03/08/2021 | 08:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

HOUSTON, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Compliance Corp. (Nasdaq: SMED) announced today that David P. Tusa, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and conduct one-on-one meetings throughout the day at Gabelli & Company’s 7th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium, to be held virtually on Thursday March 18, 2021.

About Sharps Compliance Corp.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ: SMED) is a leading business-to-business services provider to the healthcare, long-term care and retail pharmacy markets. Sharps Compliance offers comprehensive solutions for the management of regulated medical waste, hazardous waste and unused medications. For more information, visit: www.sharpsinc.com.

Company Contact:Diana Diaz
 Sharps Compliance Corp.
 Email: ddiaz@sharpsinc.com
 Office: (713) 660-3547
  
Investor Contact:John Nesbett/Jennifer Belodeau
 Institutional Marketing Services
 Email: jnesbett@institutionalms.com
 Office: (203) 972-9200


 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
All news about SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.
08:30aSharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company's 7th Annual Waste & Environmen..
GL
03/03SHARPS COMPLIANCE  : to Participate at the ROTH Virtual Conference
AQ
03/02Sharps Compliance Expands Company-Owned Route-Based Services to Arizona, Colo..
GL
02/16SHARPS COMPLIANCE  : Lake Street Adjusts Sharps Compliance PT to $18 From $13, M..
MT
02/12SHARPS COMPLIANCE  : Barrington Adjusts Price Target on Sharps Compliance Corp t..
MT
02/10INSIDER TRENDS : Insider Prolongs 90-Day Selling Trend at Sharps Compliance
MT
02/09Sharps Compliance Announces Appointment of Pat Mulloy, Veteran CEO of Long-Te..
GL
02/03INSIDER TRENDS : Sharps Compliance Insider Extends 90-Day Selling Trend
MT
02/03SHARPS COMPLIANCE  : Management's discussion and analysis of financial condition..
AQ
01/29SHARPS COMPLIANCE  : HC Wainwright Adjusts Sharps Compliance's Price Target to $..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 73,9 M - -
Net income 2021 5,71 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 38,3x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 215 M 215 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,91x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,85x
Nbr of Employees 183
Free-Float 77,6%
Chart SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.
Duration : Period :
Sharps Compliance Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 16,00 $
Last Close Price 13,03 $
Spread / Highest target 38,1%
Spread / Average Target 22,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 7,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David P. Tusa President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Diana P. Diaz Chief Financial Officer & Secretary
Sharon R. Gabrielson Chairman
Parris H. Holmes Independent Director
Susan L. N. Vogt Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARPS COMPLIANCE CORP.37.88%215
WASTE CONNECTIONS, INC.-0.80%26 722
SUEZ SA8.88%13 216
GFL ENVIRONMENTAL INC.7.79%10 286
CHINA CONCH VENTURE HOLDINGS LIMITED-8.49%8 019
STERICYCLE-1.95%6 228
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ