Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Sharps Technology, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STSS   US82003F1012

SHARPS TECHNOLOGY, INC.

(STSS)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:59 2022-07-14 pm EDT
1.080 USD   +1.89%
04:14pSHARPS TECHNOLOGY : Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facility - Form 8-K
PU
04:08pSHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:06pSharps Technology Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facility
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Sharps Technology : Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facility - Form 8-K

07/14/2022 | 04:14pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Sharps Technology Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facility

FDA/CE-Mark facility to produce our full range of world-class specialty safety syringes

NEW YORK, July 14, 2022 - Sharps Technology, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: "STSS" and "STSSW"), an innovative medical device company offering patented, best-in-class, single use smart safety syringe products, is pleased to announce the Company completed its acquisition of Safegard Medical's syringe manufacturing facility in Hungary.

"The acquisition of our first manufacturing facility is an important milestone in our transformation from an R&D-focused enterprise to revenue-generating commercial operations," stated Robert Hayes, CEO of Sharps Technology. "With the acquisition now complete, with the addition of further assembly and manufacturing capacity, our team is confident we can deliver world class products to meet the strong and growing demand for smart safety syringes, a market forecasted to reach $14 billion globally by 2026."

Production of Sharps Technology's patented syringes, which comply with US regulatory and WHO guidelines, is anticipated to commence the end of this quarter at the newly acquired ISO-certified, CE-Mark approved, FDA-cleared facility. Under the terms of the original purchase agreement, signed in June 2020, Sharps Technology was contractually provided exclusive use of the facility for research and development prior to closing the acquisition.

Sharps Technology's smart safety syringes are designed to eliminate accidental needlestick injuries, prevent needle reuse, and significantly reduce wasted vaccines and medicine while retaining the intuitive simplicity of traditional syringes. The Company's expanding line of syringe products, which includes the Sharps Provensa Ultra-Low Waste™ syringes, are an attractive solution for drug companies seeking to minimize vaccine or drug waste.

Details of the transaction are available in the related Form 8-K filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on July 14, 2022.

About Sharps Technology, Inc.

Sharps Technology, Inc. is a medical device company addressing global issues while engineering a safer future for healthcare providers and people everywhere through compassionate innovation. Sharps Provensa™ is the Company's premier line of smart safety syringes that eliminate accidental needlestick injuries, prevent improper needle reuse, and reduce wasted medicine and vaccines-while retaining the intuitive simplicity of traditional syringes. Please visit SharpsTechnology.com to learn more.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" Forward-looking statements reflect our current view about future events. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "plan," or the negative of these terms and similar expressions, as they relate to us or our management, identify forward-looking statements. Such statements, include, but are not limited to, statements contained in this press release relating to our business strategy, our future operating results and liquidity and capital resources outlook. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding our business, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees of assurance of future performance. We caution you therefore against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to raise capital to fund continuing operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; the impact of any infringement actions or other litigation brought against us; competition from other providers and products; our ability to develop and commercialize products and services; changes in government regulation; our ability to complete capital raising transactions; and other factors relating to our industry, our operations and results of operations. Actual results may differ significantly from those anticipated, believed, estimated, expected, intended or planned. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements in order to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies Inc.

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

Or 407-491-4498

STSS@redchip.com

Disclaimer

Sharps Technology Inc. published this content on 14 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 July 2022 20:13:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about SHARPS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:14pSHARPS TECHNOLOGY : Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facili..
PU
04:08pSHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regulation FD..
AQ
04:06pSharps Technology Completes Acquisition of Safegard Medical Syringe Manufacturing Facil..
AQ
06/21SHARPS TECHNOLOGY, INC.(NASDAQCM : STSS) added to S&P TMI Index
CI
06/08SHARPS TECHNOLOGY : Announces Letter to Shareholders - Form 8-K
PU
06/08SHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
06/08Sharps Technology Announces Letter to Shareholders
AQ
05/25SHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC. MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND..
AQ
05/11INSIDER BUY : Sharps Technology
MT
05/06SHARPS TECHNOLOGY INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ()
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -4,66 M - -
Net cash 2021 0,78 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 9,72 M 9,72 M -
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees 3
Free-Float 59,9%
Chart SHARPS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Sharps Technology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARPS TECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Paul K. Danner Independent Non-Executive Director
Jason L. Monroe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARPS TECHNOLOGY, INC.0.00%10
ABBOTT LABORATORIES-24.53%185 968
MEDTRONIC PLC-15.02%116 807
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-4.19%67 121
HOYA CORPORATION-26.18%33 249
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.-25.70%32 115