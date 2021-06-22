ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of SharpSpring, Inc.

Log in
06/22/2021
NEW YORK, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowley Law PLLC is investigating potential securities law violations by SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) and its board of directors concerning the proposed acquisition of the company by Constant Contact, backed by Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. and Siris Capital. Stockholders will receive $17.10 for each share of SharpSpring stock that they hold. The transaction is valued at approximately $240 million and is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

If you are a stockholder of SharpSpring, Inc. and are interested in obtaining additional information regarding this investigation, please visit us at: http://www.rowleylawpllc.com/investigation/shsp/. You may also contact Shane Rowley, Esq. at Rowley Law PLLC, 50 Main Street Suite 1000, White Plains, NY 10606, by email at info@rowleylawpllc.com, or by telephone at 914-400-1920 or 844-400-4643 (toll-free).  

Rowley Law PLLC represents shareholders nationwide in class actions and derivative lawsuits in complex corporate litigation. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit http://www.rowleylawpllc.com

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

 

