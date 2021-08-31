Log in
    SHSP   US8200541048

SHARPSPRING, INC.

(SHSP)
SharpSpring : Top MarTech Trends for Agencies

08/31/2021 | 02:42pm EDT
The year is flying by and if it feels impossible to stay up-to-date on the latest industry trends and info, don't worry - you are far from alone in feeling this way - especially about MarTech trends. The fact is, things move so fast in the agency world that keeping up with 'what's new' and 'what's trending' can seem like a full-time job in itself.

Never fear, the team at SharpSpring is here to help! We know nobody's got time for long reports on 'the state of the industry', but we figure everyone can take a few moments to check out a quick and easy infographic. So, without further ado, take a second right now to download our fun graphic on this year's Top MarTech Trend for Agencies.

To create this infographic, we surveyed top marketing pros from across the U.S. and asked them which MarTech trends they're seeking out and loving right now, as well as what challenges they're facing this year and how they're tackling them within their agencies.

The responses were pure gold when it comes to finding out what is helping agencies win and what trends are just plain overrated. And we can't wait to share their valuable insights with you!

Download our infographic and find out how industry experts are utilizing MarTech to help them tackle today's landscape and come out on top.

Plus, gain access to vital stats on:

  • What agency services are most in-demand
  • Where clients are sourcing their agencies
  • What clients today are really looking for in an agency
  • And much more!

Get the infographic, then stick around to check out our other helpful resources on marketing automation and industry trends, research and information for agencies here. You can also reach us directly on our website, or call us at 1-888-428-9605. We'd love to hear from you!

Disclaimer

SharpSpring Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 18:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
