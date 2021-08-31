Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX - 08/31 03:07:59 pm
17.095 USD   +0.03%
SharpSpring : What Is Dynamic Email (And How to Get Started)

08/31/2021
Emails are piling up on consumers, and cutting through all that digital noise means that hyper-personalization is no longer a luxury - it's a necessity. That's where dynamic email comes in.

Simply put, dynamic email changes based on the recipients attributes, interests and actions. No coding required. Swap out entire phrases, images, videos and calls to action with a point-and-click interface, all based on what you know about your contacts.

Take a travel agency that has to market to thousands, or even millions of people. Creating custom emails manually would be impossible. With dynamic email, your emails intelligently adapt to each consumer. 'You loved Hawaii? Let's plan your next getaway to the Bahamas.'

Increase click-through and conversion by speaking directly to what is important to your consumer. Personalized, easy, powerful - dynamic email from SharpSpring. Your audience deserves a better class of communication.

Disclaimer

SharpSpring Inc. published this content on 31 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2021 18:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 34,4 M - -
Net income 2021 -12,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -17,6x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 220 M 220 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 6,40x
Capi. / Sales 2022 5,46x
Nbr of Employees 250
Free-Float 91,5%
Technical analysis trends SHARPSPRING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 17,09 $
Average target price 17,10 $
Spread / Average Target 0,06%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard Carlson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Suaad H. Sait President
Aaron Jackson Chief Financial Officer
Steven A. Huey Chairman
Travis Whitton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHARPSPRING, INC.4.98%220
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.19.77%259 406
CLOUDFLARE, INC.62.42%38 560
DYNATRACE, INC.57.34%19 354
SINCH AB41.60%15 937
ANAPLAN, INC.-14.56%8 885