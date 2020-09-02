SharpSpring : to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

GAINSVILLE, FL, September 2, 2020 - SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP),a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, has been invited to present at the 9 th Annual Gateway Conference , which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

SharpSpring management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here .

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please email conference@gatewayir.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 9thAnnual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Gateway Investor Relations , a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference on Twitter and join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visit gatewayir.com/conference .

About SharpSpring, Inc.

SharpSpring, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more at sharpspring.com .

