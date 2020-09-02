Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  SharpSpring, Inc.    SHSP

SHARPSPRING, INC.

(SHSP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SharpSpring : to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/02/2020 | 08:10am EDT

GAINSVILLE, FL, September 2, 2020 -SharpSpring, Inc.(NASDAQ: SHSP),a leading cloud-based marketing and sales automation platform, has been invited to present at the9thAnnual Gateway Conference, which is being held virtually on September 9-10, 2020.

SharpSpring management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The Company's presentation will be webcast live and available for replayhere.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please emailconference@gatewayir.com.

About the Gateway Conference
The 9thAnnual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented byGateway Investor Relations, a full-service financial communications firm. The conference was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation's top institutional investors and analysts. This year's event features a long list of companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. Follow the Gateway Conference onTwitterand join the conversation using the #GatewayIRConference hashtag. For more information, visitgatewayir.com/conference.

About SharpSpring, Inc.
SharpSpring, Inc.(NASDAQ: SHSP) is a rapidly growing, highly-rated global provider of affordable marketing automation delivered via a cloud-based Software-as-a Service (SaaS) platform. Thousands of businesses around the world rely on SharpSpring to generate leads, improve conversions to sales, and drive higher returns on marketing investments. Known for its innovation, open architecture and free customer support, SharpSpring offers flexible monthly contracts at a fraction of the price of competitors, making it an easy choice for growing businesses and digital marketing agencies. Learn more atsharpspring.com.

Company Contact:
Aaron Jackson
Interim Chief Financial Officer
Phone:352-448-0967
Email:IR@sharpspring.com

Investor Relations:
Gateway Investor Relations
Matt Glover or Tom Colton
Phone:949-574-3860
Email:SHSP@gatewayir.com

Attachments

Disclaimer

SharpSpring Inc. published this content on 02 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2020 12:09:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about SHARPSPRING, INC.
08:10aSHARPSPRING : to Present at the 9th Annual Gateway Conference on September 9, 20..
PU
08/19SHARPSPRING, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events (for..
AQ
08/19SHARPSPRING : Appoints Savneet Singh to Board of Directors
PU
08/14SHARPSPRING : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Re..
AQ
08/13SHARPSPRING, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Sta..
AQ
08/13SHARPSPRING : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
PU
07/23SHARPSPRING : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Events, Financial..
AQ
07/22SHARPSPRING : Announces New Customer Wins, Updates Management Team, and Wins Awa..
PU
07/14SHARPSPRING, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Mat..
AQ
06/10SHARPSPRING : Adds SaaS Industry Veteran Chip House As Chief Marketing Officer
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 29,9 M - -
Net income 2020 -3,88 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,2x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 132 M 132 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,43x
Capi. / Sales 2021 3,69x
Nbr of Employees 231
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart SHARPSPRING, INC.
Duration : Period :
SharpSpring, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHARPSPRING, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 14,25 $
Last Close Price 11,45 $
Spread / Highest target 39,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 4,80%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard Carlson President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Steven A. Huey Chairman
Thomas Duffaut Chief Operating Officer
Aaron Jackson Chief Financial Officer & Controller
Travis Whitton Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
SHARPSPRING, INC.-0.17%132
SALESFORCE.COM, INC.67.64%255 938
DYNATRACE, INC.86.13%13 236
CLOUDFLARE, INC.132.94%12 150
ANAPLAN, INC.19.26%8 595
SINCH AB (PUBL)203.66%6 019
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group