    STTK   US82024L1035

SHATTUCK LABS, INC.

(STTK)
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Shattuck Labs, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

11/23/2021 | 05:46pm EST
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: STTK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Shattuck released its results for the third quarter of 2021 on November 9, 2021. The Company disclosed that “in November 2021, Shattuck and Takeda [Pharmaceutical Company Limited] mutually agreed to termination of the Collaboration Agreement for SL-279252 and SL-115154, originally executed in 2017. Shattuck is no longer required to satisfy any remaining performance obligations, the Company will not make any payments to or receive any future milestone or royalty payments from Takeda, and all options to license and rights of first negotiation held by Takeda under the Collaboration Agreement were terminated.” Based on this news, shares of Shattuck fell by 28% on the same day.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,26 M - -
Net income 2021 -73,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 269 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,55x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 406 M 406 M -
EV / Sales 2021 60,5x
EV / Sales 2022 92,4x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 77,0%
Chart SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shattuck Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 9,61 $
Average target price 46,50 $
Spread / Average Target 384%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taylor H. Schreiber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor Richardson Finance Director
Andrew R. Neill Chief Financial Officer
George S. Golumbeski Chairman
Lini Pandite Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHATTUCK LABS, INC.-81.66%406
MODERNA, INC.170.59%114 617
LONZA GROUP AG30.49%59 272
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.49.29%51 101
SEAGEN INC.0.56%32 205
CELLTRION, INC.-41.09%25 849