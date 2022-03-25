Log in
SHATTUCK LABS, INC.

STTK SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Shattuck Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 1, 2022

03/25/2022 | 05:46am EDT
NEW YORK, March 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/shattuck-labs-inc-loss-submission-form/?id=25106&from=4

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Shattuck securities: (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus issued in connection with Shattuck's October 2020 initial public offering; and/or (2) between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until April 1, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Shattuck Labs, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the collaboration agreement with Takeda was not solid; (2) Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the collaboration agreement in essentially one year; (3) as a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (212) 867-4490
F: (212) 537-5887

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sttk-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-shattuck-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-april-1-2022-301510424.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law


© PRNewswire 2022
