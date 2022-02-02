Log in
    STTK   US82024L1035

SHATTUCK LABS, INC.

(STTK)
Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Informs Investors that Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

02/02/2022 | 03:31pm EST
Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP informs investors that a shareholder filed a class action on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: STTK) securities in connection with the Company's October 2020 initial public offering ("IPO") or between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021. The complaint alleges violations of the Securities Act of 1933 and Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease.

If you suffered a loss due to Shattuck Labs, Inc.'s misconduct, click here.

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) Made False and Misleading Statements in its Offering Documents

According to the complaint, Shattuck conducted its IPO on October 9, 2020, offering approximately 13,664,704 shares at $17.00 per share. The Registration Statement in support of the IPO emphasized the importance of Shattuck's August 8, 2017 collaboration agreement with Millennium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., or Takeda, a wholly owned subsidiary of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Ltd. However, defendants failed to disclose that the collaboration agreement was not solid and Takeda and Shattuck would "mutually agree" to terminate the agreement in a year. As a result, Shattuck would cease to receive any future milestone, royalty, or other payments from Takeda.

On November 9, 2021, just a year after its IPO, Shattuck announced the termination of the collaboration agreement. On this news, the Company's stock price fell $5.45 per share, or 28%, to close at $13.59 per share on November 9, 2021. The stock continued to decline, and as of the date of the filing of the class action, the stock traded at just $6.13 per share.

If you purchased shares of Shattuck Labs, Inc. (STTK) in connection with the Company's October 2020 IPO or between October 9, 2020 and November 9, 2021, you have until April 1, 2022, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class. Contact us for more information.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

Contact us to learn more:
Aaron Dumas
(800) 350-6003
adumas@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

About Robbins LLP: A recognized leader in shareholder rights litigation, the attorneys and staff of Robbins LLP have been dedicated to helping shareholders recover losses, improve corporate governance structures, and hold company executives accountable for their wrongdoing since 2002. To be notified if a class action against Shattuck Labs, Inc. settles or to receive free alerts when corporate executives engage in wrongdoing, sign up for Stock Watch today.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2022
