Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Shattuck Labs, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    STTK   US82024L1035

SHATTUCK LABS, INC.

(STTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shattuck Labs Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

10/28/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Shattuck Labs appoints new Board member, Dr. Carrie Brownstein, M.D.; Dr. George Golumbeski, Ph.D., appointed as Chairman of the Board

AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease with three ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials, today announced the appointment of Dr. Carrie Brownstein, M.D., to its Board of Directors. Dr. Brownstein currently serves as the Chief Medical Officer at Cellectis. She will replace Josiah Hornblower, Shattuck’s Chairman and founder, who is stepping down from the Board of Directors. George Golumbeski, Ph.D., has been appointed Chairman of the Board.

“Dr. Brownstein will be a tremendous asset to the Shattuck board, as a seasoned industry veteran with a proven track record of leadership and expertise in strategy and tactical implementation from drug candidate selection through commercialization,” said Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Shattuck. “She is joining us at a key time in our pipeline progression. Carrie’s clinical development experience will be invaluable as we advance SL-172154 toward later-stage clinical trials and new ARC programs enter the clinic.”

“I am incredibly excited to join the Board of Directors at Shattuck,” said Dr. Brownstein. “I look forward to working with their experienced and talented management team to further their pioneering work in the exciting area of bi-functional fusion proteins and bring these innovative product candidates through clinical trials to help improve the lives of patients in need.”

Dr. Brownstein is the Chief Medical Officer of Cellectis, where she is responsible for overseeing clinical research and development. Previously, Dr. Brownstein held several senior leadership positions, including Vice President of Global Clinical Research and Development, Therapeutic Area Head for Myeloid Diseases at Celgene, Executive Director of Clinical Sciences Oncology at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, and Senior Medical Director of Hematology and Oncology at Hoffman-La Roche (Roche Pharmaceuticals). Before her industry career, Dr. Brownstein practiced pediatric hematology and oncology at New York Presbyterian Columbia University and Mount Sinai Medical Center and completed her internship and residency at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center in New York and her subspecialty training at Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Center. Dr. Brownstein received her M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine and received her A.B. in Psychology from the University of Michigan.

“Josiah’s pioneering vision created the foundation for the company, and the entire Shattuck team is so grateful for all that Josiah has done to build and drive the company. I wish him all the best in his next venture,” said George Golumbeski, Ph.D. “Now, Shattuck is entering a very exciting time as the company advances its ARC product candidates into later-stage clinical development. I am excited to offer my experience to the company through this next phase of growth as Chairman of the Board.”

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.

Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in two Phase 1 trials. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “objective,” “intend,” “should,” “could,” “can,” “would,” “expect,” “believe,” “design,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “develop,” “plan” or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While we believe these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, those set forth in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and other subsequent documents we file with the SEC, many of which are beyond our control and subject to change. Actual results could be materially different. We claim the protection of the Safe Harbor contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 for forward-looking statements. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update or alter any statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com 

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.Ascher@sternir.com  


All news about SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
04:34pSHATTUCK LABS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and ..
AQ
04:31pShattuck Labs Announces Changes to its Board of Directors
GL
10/01SHATTUCK LABS : to Present Clinical Data on SL-172154 and SL-279252 and Preclinical Data o..
GL
09/29SHATTUCK LABS : Preclinical Development of SL-172154 Demonstrates Translatable On-Target P..
PU
09/20SHATTUCK LABS, INC.(NASDAQGS : STTK) dropped from S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index
CI
09/01SHATTUCK LABS : Announces Participation in Upcoming September Conferences
AQ
08/12SHATTUCK LABS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of..
AQ
08/11SHATTUCK LABS : Corporate Presentation, August 11, 2021
PU
08/11SHATTUCK LABS : Press release issued by Shattuck Labs, Inc. regarding its financial result..
PU
08/11SHATTUCK LABS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements ..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,31 M - -
Net income 2021 -74,5 M - -
Net cash 2021 259 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,8x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 800 M 800 M -
EV / Sales 2021 234x
EV / Sales 2022 65,8x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 76,9%
Chart SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Shattuck Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 19,00 $
Average target price 48,00 $
Spread / Average Target 153%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taylor H. Schreiber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor Richardson Finance Director
Andrew R. Neill Chief Financial Officer
Josiah C. Hornblower Non-Executive Chairman
Lini Pandite Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHATTUCK LABS, INC.-63.75%800
MODERNA, INC.226.29%137 595
LONZA GROUP AG32.74%61 065
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.41.93%48 579
SEAGEN INC.-0.30%31 768
CELLTRION, INC.-39.97%25 528