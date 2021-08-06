Log in
    STTK   US82024L1035

SHATTUCK LABS, INC.

(STTK)
Shattuck Labs Announces Participation in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference

08/06/2021 | 10:41am EDT
AUSTIN, TX and DURHAM, NC, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (Shattuck) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced it will participate in the BTIG Biotechnology Conference being held virtually August 9-10, 2021.

Presentation Details
Conference: BTIG Biotechnology Conference
Format: Fireside Chat
Presenters: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer, Lini Pandite, MBChB, M.B.A, Shattuck’s Chief Medical Officer, and Andrew Neill, M.B.A, Shattuck’s Chief Financial Officer
Date: August 10, 2021
Time: 1:30 p.m. EST

The live webcast will be available on BTIG’s conference website at the time of the event, and a replay will be available through BTIG’s research access.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint, ARC®, platform simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager, GADLEN™, platform, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Austin, Texas and Durham, North Carolina. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.ascher@sternir.com 


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Analyst Recommendations on SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 7,15 M - -
Net income 2021 -51,0 M - -
Net cash 2021 262 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -16,9x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 864 M 864 M -
EV / Sales 2021 84,2x
EV / Sales 2022 71,9x
Nbr of Employees 59
Free-Float 76,8%
Shattuck Labs, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends SHATTUCK LABS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 20,62 $
Average target price 57,00 $
Spread / Average Target 176%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Taylor H. Schreiber Chief Executive Officer & Director
Conor Richardson Finance Director
Andrew R. Neill Chief Financial Officer
Josiah C. Hornblower Non-Executive Chairman
Lini Pandite Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHATTUCK LABS, INC.-60.66%864
MODERNA, INC.298.45%167 140
LONZA GROUP AG26.30%58 866
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.38.64%47 598
CELLTRION, INC.-25.07%32 177
SEAGEN INC.-7.39%29 510