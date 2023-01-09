Shattuck Labs : Corporate Presentation, January 9, 2023

Forward-Looking Statements

This presentation contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties and are based on our estimates and assumptions. All statements, other than statements of historical facts included in this presentation, including statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events, plans or intentions relating to products and markets, the safety, efficacy and clinical benefits of our product candidates, the anticipated timing and design of our planned and ongoing preclinical studies and clinical trials, including initiation of additional cohorts, the anticipated timing for data, the association of preclinical data with potential clinical benefit, the timing of anticipated milestones, plans and objectives of management for future operations and future results of anticipated product development efforts, the timing of expected announcements, potential addressable market size and our liquidity and capital resources and business trends are all forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "might," "will," "objective," "intend," "should," "could," "can," "would," "expect,"

"believe," "design," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "plan," or the negative of these terms, and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements

involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements expressed or implied in this presentation, in addition to those risks and uncertainties, such as the effects from the COVID-19 pandemic on our clinical trial activities, the uncertainties inherent in the clinical drug development process, such as the regulatory approval process, the timing of our regulatory filings, the potential for substantial delays, and the risk that earlier study results may not be predictive of future study results, manufacturing risks, and competition from other therapies or products, described in "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K (File No. 001-39593) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 and elsewhere in such filing and in our other periodic reports and subsequent disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

We cannot assure you that we will realize the results, benefits or developments that we expect or anticipate or, even if substantially realized, that they will result in the consequences or affect us or our business in the way expected. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts, and reflect our current views with respect to future events. Given the significant uncertainties, you should evaluate all forward-looking statements made in this presentation in the context of these risks and uncertainties and not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. All forward-looking statements in this presentation apply only as of the date made and are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements included in this presentation. We have no intention to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

We obtained the data used throughout this presentation from our own internal estimates and research, as well as from research, surveys and studies conducted by third parties. Internal estimates are derived from publicly available information released and our own internal research and experience, and are based on assumptions made by us based on such data and our knowledge, which we believe to be reasonable. In addition, while we believe the data included in this presentation is reliable and based on reasonable assumptions, we have not independently verified any third-party information, and all such data involve risks and uncertainties and are subject to change based on various factors.

This presentation concerns a discussion of investigational drugs that are under preclinical and/or clinical investigation and which have not yet been approved for marketing by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. They are currently limited by Federal law to investigational use, and no representations are made as to their safety or effectiveness for the purposes for which they are being investigated.