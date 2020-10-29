Log in
Shattuck Labs to Present at CD47|Sirpα Summit 2020

10/29/2020 | 08:31am EDT

DURHAM, N.C. and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shattuck Labs, Inc. (“Shattuck”) (NASDAQ: STTK), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced its presentation at the CD47|SIRPα Summit 2020 being held virtually November 4-5, 2020.

Presentation Details
Presentation Title: CD40 Enhances Type I Interferon Responses Downstream of CD47 Blockade to Bridge Innate and Adaptive Immunity
Presentation Subtitle: Preclinical and Clinical Development of SL-172154
Date/Time: November 5 at 10:45 a.m. EST
Presenter: Taylor Schreiber, M.D., Ph.D., Shattuck’s Chief Executive Officer
Location: https://www.cd47sirpa.com/

The presentation will be available for download on the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website and also will be available to registered participants of CD47|SIRPα Summit 2020.

About Shattuck Labs, Inc.
Shattuck is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of bi-functional fusion proteins as a new class of biologic medicine for the treatment of patients with cancer and autoimmune disease. Compounds derived from Shattuck’s proprietary Agonist Redirected Checkpoint platform, ARC®, simultaneously inhibit checkpoint molecules and activate costimulatory molecules within a single therapeutic. The company’s lead wholly owned program, SL-172154 (SIRPα-Fc-CD40L), which is designed to block the CD47 immune checkpoint and simultaneously agonize the CD40 pathway, is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial. A second compound, SL-279252 (PD1-Fc-OX40L), is being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceuticals. Additionally, the company is advancing a proprietary Gamma Delta T Cell Engager platform, GADLEN™, which is designed to bridge gamma delta T cells to tumor antigens for the treatment of patients with cancer. Shattuck has offices in both Durham, North Carolina and Austin, Texas. For more information, please visit: www.ShattuckLabs.com.

Investor Contact:
Conor Richardson
Director of Finance
Shattuck Labs, Inc.
InvestorRelations@shattucklabs.com

Media Contact:
Stephanie Ascher
Managing Director
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
Stephanie.Ascher@sternir.com

