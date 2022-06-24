Log in
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
Canada's Rogers, Shaw, watchdog agree to mediation for proposed merger

06/24/2022 | 01:47pm EDT
TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc , Shaw Communications Inc, and Canada's competition bureau want to participate in a mediation process for the companies' proposed C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) merger in the Competition Tribunal in July, the tribunal said on Friday.

"The parties have advised the tribunal that they wish to participate in the mediation set for July 4th and 5th," the tribunal said in a statement to Reuters, adding that all information related to any mediation would be confidential.

Canada's competition bureau has blocked Rogers' proposed purchase of Shaw on the grounds that it will lessen competition in the telecom sector, leading to increased mobile bills for consumers.

The fate of the deal appears to be a step closer to being determined with the parties agreeing to the mediation process.

Reuters reported on Thursday that the bureau was expected to ask Rogers to sell Shaw's cellular business to overcome antitrust concerns.

The bureau has previously said that the sale of Freedom Mobile, which Rogers has agreed to sell to Montreal-based Quebecor Inc for C$2.85 billion, was insufficient to bolster competition in the Canadian market

($1 = 1.2921 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Writing by Ismail Shakil; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)


© Reuters 2022
