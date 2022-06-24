Canada's Rogers, Shaw, watchdog agree to mediation for proposed merger

TORONTO, June 24 (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc
, Shaw Communications Inc, and Canada's
competition bureau want to participate in a mediation process
for the companies' proposed C$20 billion ($15.5 billion) merger
in the Competition Tribunal in July, the tribunal said on
Friday.
"The parties have advised the tribunal that they wish to
participate in the mediation set for July 4th and 5th," the
tribunal said in a statement to Reuters, adding that all
information related to any mediation would be confidential.
Canada's competition bureau has blocked Rogers' proposed
purchase of Shaw on the grounds that it will lessen competition
in the telecom sector, leading to increased mobile bills for
consumers.
The fate of the deal appears to be a step closer to being
determined with the parties agreeing to the mediation process.
Reuters reported on Thursday that the bureau was expected to
ask Rogers to sell Shaw's cellular business to overcome
antitrust concerns.
The bureau has previously said that the sale of Freedom
Mobile, which Rogers has agreed to sell to Montreal-based
Quebecor Inc for C$2.85 billion, was insufficient to
bolster competition in the Canadian market
($1 = 1.2921 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal in Toronto; Writing by Ismail
Shakil; Editing by Diane Craft and Leslie Adler)