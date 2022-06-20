Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Shaw Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:01 2022-06-20 pm EDT
37.42 CAD   +8.01%
03:05pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Communications Up More Than 3%, Energy Up Near 1.7% and Financials Up 1.3%
MT
02:34pRogers-Shaw deal approval bets rise after mobile unit sale, shares rally
RE
10:49aCanada's Competition Bureau Says Any Remedy For Rogers-Shaw Deal Must Eliminate Substantial Lessening Or Prevention Of Competition Arising From Merger
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Rogers-Shaw deal approval bets rise after mobile unit sale, shares rally

06/20/2022 | 02:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: A sign is pictured outside a Rogers Communications retail store in Ottawa

TORONTO (Reuters) - Shares in Shaw Communications and Rogers Communications rallied on Monday on expectations that the sale of Shaw's mobile unit will eventually pave the way for regulatory approval of the Canadian telecom operators' C$20 billion ($15.4 billion) purchase deal.

Late on Friday, Rogers and Shaw agreed to sell Freedom Mobile unit to Quebecor Inc for C$2.85 billion, including wireless and internet customers, in a bid to assuage competition concerns over Rogers plan to buy smaller rival Shaw.

Canada's competition commission on Monday said it would assess "remedy offers" to address the competition issues but that any remedy must eliminate a substantial reduction or prevention of competition due to the merger.

The commission had initially filed its objection to the merger last week, saying the sale of Freedom was not enough to maintain competition.

Rogers had previously attempted to sell Freedom to two other bidders, but the commission in its petition last month said those companies were not in a position to uphold competition in Canada, which has the world's highest wireless charges.

Reuters previously reported that the government sees Quebecor as a credible buyer for Freedom, in a boost to Rogers' latest effort.

"This is the best outcome possible for regulators looking to enhance the long term competition," Mathew Dolgin, an equity analyst with Morningstar, wrote in note dated June 19.

Shaw shares rose 7.4% to C$37.21 - still a discount of 8.1% to Rogers' offer price - while Rogers climbed 6%. Quebecor jumped 8.2%.

Both parties now will go to the competition tribunal to seek mediation and the case could close by June 28 if they reach a settlement, according to the competition tribunal website.

The companies said the move would ensure the government's mandate of having a viable fourth competitor in Canada's expensive telecom market.

"This deal will result into more completion... and is likely to receive regulatory approval from the Competition Bureau of Canada and the Canadian government," said Cormark Securities in a research note dated June 20.

Investors betting on the merger completion are only giving it a 75% probability for the deal getting closed, traders told Reuters. Usually successful deals have a 90-95% probability, they added.

"There is still uncertainty [on] whether the deal will be approved by the competition bureau," said a trader at New York-based asset management firm, who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

A spokesperson for ministry of innovation, science and economic development said the ministry would review Rogers' sale of Freedom as the regulator responsible for spectrum transfer.

($1 = 1.3005 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Divya Rajagopal, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MORNINGSTAR, INC. 2.15% 228.4 Delayed Quote.-33.21%
QUEBECOR INC. 10.71% 31 Delayed Quote.0.00%
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 6.95% 63.22 Delayed Quote.-2.03%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 8.00% 37.415 Delayed Quote.-9.77%
All news about SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
03:05pTSX BRIEF : Among Sectors, Communications Up More Than 3%, Energy Up Near 1.7% and Financi..
MT
02:34pRogers-Shaw deal approval bets rise after mobile unit sale, shares rally
RE
10:49aCanada's Competition Bureau Says Any Remedy For Rogers-Shaw Deal Must Eliminate Substan..
RE
09:41aUPDATE ON STOCKS TO WATCH : Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor All Higher After Agreement for Sale ..
MT
09:14aCorrection to Quebecor, Rogers, Shaw Deal for Sale Freedom Mobile Article
DJ
08:19aQuebecor, Rogers and Shaw Shares Climb on Freedom Mobile Sale Worth C$2.85 Billion
DJ
06/19MT NEWSWIRES CANADA WEEKEND STOCKS T : Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor In Agreement for Sale of ..
MT
06/17Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor Announce Agreement for Sale of Freedom Mobile
GL
06/17Rogers, Shaw and Quebecor Announce Agreement for Sale of Freedom Mobile
AQ
06/17Competition Bureau doubles down on objections to Rogers deal for Shaw
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 5 505 M 4 237 M 4 237 M
Net income 2022 805 M 620 M 620 M
Net Debt 2022 5 348 M 4 116 M 4 116 M
P/E ratio 2022 22,3x
Yield 2022 3,44%
Capitalization 17 279 M 13 299 M 13 299 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,11x
EV / Sales 2023 4,02x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 92,3%
Chart SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
Shaw Communications Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Last Close Price 34,64 CAD
Average target price 40,17 CAD
Spread / Average Target 16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul McAleese President
Trevor English CFO, Chief Corporate Development Officer & EVP
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.-9.77%13 236
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-5.64%205 909
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED6.41%135 525
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.98%99 847
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG11.02%94 143
CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS, INC.-32.21%71 035