  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Shaw Communications Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-01-17 pm EST
38.28 CAD   +0.39%
05:53pRogers, Shaw say merger 'must be allowed to proceed'
RE
03:52pMorningstar Asks, 'What Canadian Dividends Are Likely to be Cut?' - 1st of 2 parts
MT
12:39pRBC Capital on Shaw Communications' Model Update
MT
News 
Most relevantAll News

Rogers, Shaw say merger 'must be allowed to proceed'

01/17/2023 | 05:53pm EST
Illustration shows Rogers and Shaw Communications logos

TORONTO (Reuters) - Rogers Communications Inc's C$20 billion ($14.9 billion) acquisition of rival Shaw Communications Inc has been delayed long enough and must be allowed to proceed despite the competition bureau's opposition, the companies said in a legal filing on Tuesday.

The companies face off against the Competition Bureau, which is arguing against the deal that would create Canada's second-largest telecom firm, in a Federal Court of Appeal hearing on Jan. 24.

"This pro-competitive transaction has been delayed long enough and must be allowed to proceed," the companies said in the court filing.

The companies hope to wrap up the deal by its slated Jan. 31 close.

Canada's antitrust tribunal approved the transaction on Dec. 30 but the competition bureau appealed the tribunal's ruling.

In its court document filed on Friday, the competition bureau said the tribunal made four errors in deciding to dismiss the application to block the acquisition, including failing to properly assess the "substantiality" of the substantial prevention or lessening of competition.

But Tuesday's document from the telecommunications firms argued that the deal has already been subject to a long investigation, six months of close case management by Chief Justice Crampton and Tribunal Chair Justice Little, a carefully sequenced exchange of evidence, two mediations, 16 motions, and 11 days of discovery.

Canada's Industry Minister François-Philippe Champagne also plans to announce a decision on the transaction after the Federal Court of Appeal decision.

Shares of Shaw closed up 0.4% at C$38.28, below Rogers' offer price of C$40.50 from March 2021. Rogers shares ended up 0.5% at C$65.37.

($1 = 1.3387 Canadian dollars)

(Reporting by Maiya Keidan, editing by Deepa Babington)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.46% 65.37 Delayed Quote.2.68%
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. 0.39% 38.28 Delayed Quote.-2.26%
Financials
Sales 2023 5 438 M 4 062 M 4 062 M
Net income 2023 792 M 591 M 591 M
Net Debt 2023 5 281 M 3 945 M 3 945 M
P/E ratio 2023 24,3x
Yield 2023 3,12%
Capitalization 19 044 M 14 226 M 14 226 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,47x
EV / Sales 2024 4,41x
Nbr of Employees 9 300
Free-Float 92,9%
