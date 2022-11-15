Advanced search
    SJR.B   CA82028K2002

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.

(SJR.B)
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-11-15 pm EST
36.06 CAD   -0.58%
04:47pRogers tries to build case for competitiveness of proposed Videotron-Freedom deal
AQ
04:31pShaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results
GL
04:30pShaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results
AQ
Shaw Communications Inc. Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2022 Results

11/15/2022 | 04:31pm EST
CALGARY, Alberta, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Communications Inc. (“Shaw”) will be releasing its fiscal 2022 consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year (ending August 31, 2022) on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, before North American financial markets open.

Management will not hold a conference call following the release of results. If you have any questions regarding the first quarter results, please send them to investor.relations@sjrb.ca.  

Note:
If you wish to be added to our distribution lists for conference call notices/press releases, please send your request to investor.relations@sjrb.ca

About Shaw Communications Inc.
Shaw is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX – SJR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

Contact Information:
Shaw Communications Inc.
Investor Relations
investor.relations@sjrb.ca 
www.shaw.ca 


Financials
Sales 2022 5 471 M 4 119 M 4 119 M
Net income 2022 827 M 623 M 623 M
Net Debt 2022 5 204 M 3 918 M 3 918 M
P/E ratio 2022 23,1x
Yield 2022 3,28%
Capitalization 18 079 M 13 610 M 13 610 M
EV / Sales 2022 4,26x
EV / Sales 2023 4,20x
Nbr of Employees 9 400
Free-Float 93,0%
Managers and Directors
Bradley S. Shaw Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Paul McAleese President
Trevor English CFO, Chief Corporate Development Officer & EVP
Zoran Stakic Chief Operating & Technology Officer
Adrian Ilene Burns Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC.-5.52%13 613
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-26.29%160 895
CHINA MOBILE LIMITED4.59%133 445
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG15.82%97 013
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION20.00%92 848
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY-19.43%61 318